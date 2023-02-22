CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Lady Tigers finished the regular season 14-8 after splitting a pair of games with Charleston Catholic and Greenbrier East last week.
Chapmanville 44, Charleston Catholic 33
The Lady Tigers improved to 14-7 on the year with a 44-33 home win over Charleston Catholic on Wednesday.
This night was also special in that CRHS junior forward Jaiden Mahon picked up her 500th career rebound. The game was stopped when she achieved the milestone, and she posed for a picture at midcourt.
“Jaiden’s tough,” Chapmanville head coach Kristina Gore said afterward. “I was bragging on her in the locker room. She’s the definition of “we over me”. We talk all the time about, when you sacrifice what’s good for you for the good of the team, great things happen for you as an individual. I was really happy to see her get her 500th rebound tonight with another year to go.”
Chapmanville got out to an early 8-2 lead after buckets from Alaira Evans and Mahon, but the Lady Irish answered with an 8-0 run and a 10-8 lead to end the frame after a layup from Annie Cimino with five seconds on the clock.
Charleston Catholic led 14-11 with 5:50 until halftime and then 17-13 at the 4:41 mark of the second quarter. A 4-0 Lady Tigers run ensued to tie the game at 17.
Then, 3-0 runs by both teams followed to deadlock the game at 20-20. That was the score at the intermission.
There wasn’t much in the way of offense in the third period as Catholic held just a 24-22 advantage with 3:29 left in the quarter.
A trey from Evans and a foul shot from Haley Fleming gave Chapmanville a 26-24 lead with two minutes left in the stanza, but CC’s Molly Messer scored a hoop plus the harm with 43.1 seconds left in the third and made the free throw to give the road team a 27-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
CRHS began the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run, and they led 36-27 after a pair of Evans free throws with 4:51 left in the game.
The Lady Irish failed to recover from this run as the Lady Tigers led by at least seven points the rest of the game. Chapmanville won by a final of 44-33.
Evans led Chapmanville with 17 points along with a rebound, a steal and a block. In her first game back from a deep bone bruise suffered at Scott on Feb. 9, Fleming also reached double figures with 10 points, two assists, two boards, two steals, and a block.
Scoring
C: A. Evans 17, H. Fleming 10, J. Mahon — 9, B. Christian 6, J. Blair — 2
Greenbrier East 67, Chapmanville 36:
The Lady Tigers four-game winning streak ended on Saturday as they ran into a buzz saw in Greenbrier East on Saturday in Lewisburg, losing by a final count of 67-36.
The second quarter was especially tough for CRHS as they were outscored 23-6.
Gore said she was disappointed with her team’s lack of intensity from the opening tip, and she also mentioned that her squad was passive, lethargic and lacked aggressiveness on offense as well as physicality.
“I pulled all five from the floor in the second quarter because of it,” Gore said. “That move might not have been popular, but a message needed to be sent. It’s tournament time. Once the clock starts winding down, you don’t get to add any time back because you had a bad start.”
“This group is talented enough to raise a banner this season in AA,” Gore added. “We’ve made great strides these past few weeks. I’m hopeful this was a temporary setback that we got out of our system.”
Scoring
C: A. Evans 10, H. Fleming 6, L. Parks 6, S. Kirk 3, R. Lucas 3, J. Mahon 2, T. Smith 2, C. Thompson 1 point
Second-seeded Chapmanville will now turn the page and return home to face third-seeded Liberty Raleigh in the Class AA Region III Section 2 semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner will travel to face top seed Mingo Central in the sectional title game on Friday night in another 7 p.m. tip.