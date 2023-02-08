CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Lady Tigers played a pair of home games against Wayne and Logan last week, losing to the Lady Pioneers by a count of 44-26 on Wednesday night but then returning to the win column against the Lady Wildcats on Friday night with a 51-45 victory.
Wayne 44, Chapmanville 26
On Wednesday night, Class AA’s seventh-ranked Chapmanville Lady Tigers hosted Class AAA’s top ranked team in Wayne (18-0) with hopes for revenge after the Lady Pioneers defeated them 64-61 at Wayne on December 20.
However, a lackluster second half which included a scoreless third quarter doomed head coach Kristina Gore’s team as the visitors came in and notched a 44-26 victory, sweeping the season series over CRHS.
The game was competitive in the early going as Chapmanville’s deficit was just two at 10-8 with 2:31 left in the first period after a layup from the Lady Tigers’ Alaira Evans.
The Lady Pioneers finished the quarter on a 7-2 run, though, and they led 17-10 heading into the second frame after a basket from Chapmanville’s Chloe Thompson with 21 seconds remaining on the clock.
Neither team scored in the second stanza until Haley Fleming hit a shot from downtown to bring the Lady Tigers to within three at 17-13 with 6:10 until halftime.
Chapmanville had chances to cut into the lead more and perhaps take the lead as Wayne struggled shooting the ball, but the home team had trouble with turnovers and was unable to do so.
The score remained 17-13 until the 2:53 mark, when Wayne’s Addie Adkins knocked down a three to increase their advantage to 20-13.
Another Adkins trey pushed the Lady Pioneers’ lead to 23-13 with 1:13 left before halftime, and then the Lady Tigers’ Jaiden Mahon hit a trifecta to make the score 23-16. That was the count at halftime.
The third quarter was a tough one for Chapmanville as Wayne outscored the Lady Tigers 11-0 in the period and led 34-16 heading into the final quarter. CRHS was again bitten by the turnover bug in the frame.
Chapmanville didn’t get on the scoreboard in the second half until a Mahon floater with 6:34 left in the contest. The Lady Pioneers led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter at 42-21, and they won easily by a final score of 44-26.
Wayne’s Brooke Adkins led all scorers on the night with 18 points, and Addie Adkins also reached double-figures with 12 points. Laneigh Brooks chipped in seven points, Makayla Stacy contributed four, Kinley Runyon had two tallies, and Cheyenne Williams had one.
Evans led the Lady Tigers with nine points, and Fleming followed with seven points. Mahon tacked on five points, Brooke Christian scored three, and Thompson added two points to the scoresheet.
Wayne head coach Wade Williamson wasn’t surprised by his team shutting down Chapmanville this season. He said that good defense has been the norm for his team in 2022-23.
“We’ve kind of been able to defend people for the most part this year and hold people under 40, and that’s kind of our goal game-in and game-out,” Williamson said. “We were able to do that. We were able to get out on their shooters and identify their shooters pretty well and keep them out of the paint. We did a pretty good job defensively. We didn’t give up a whole lot of second-chance opportunities which we did at our place earlier in the year.”
The Lady Pioneers are now an unblemished 18-0 on the campaign. While Wayne may have a good chance to do big things come postseason time, Williamson says his team isn’t going to look too far ahead.
“We just talk about trying to stay the course and taking things one game at a time,” Williamson said. “We’re doing the best we can to do that. We have lots of things we try to improve on every day every time we go in the gym. It’s always a work in progress. For us to be able to come into this gym, play a good, solid team and come out with an 18-point victory or whatever it was, that’s saying a lot for our kids.”
Gore, on the other hand, admitted that the third quarter of this game was the worst quarter of basketball they’ve played all year.
She said that, unfortunately, her team’s confidence has been reactive lately.
“If we’re making shots, we’re up, if we’re not making shots, we start getting down on ourselves and it affects us on both ends,” Gore said. “That’s been a theme for us. We have to continue to work on our mental toughness and just have that belief that it can’t be, “oh no, here we go again”.” We have to fight to try to take advantage of opportunities when we can and make things happen for ourselves.”
Despite the rough second half, Gore is going to make sure this loss doesn’t affect the Lady Tigers.
At the end of the day, she knows the fight her team possesses and that everything they want to achieve is right there in front of them.
“We talk a lot about having a short memory, and you have to in this game when you’re playing two to three nights a week,” Gore said. “You can’t let one loss turn into two or three and let it snowball. I know these girls. I know what they’re capable of. I know how much fight is in them. We just have to jerk that out and finish strong.”
“All of our goals are still out there ahead of us,” Gore continued. “There’s no reason why we can’t make a deep run in the postseason. I feel like somebody out of our region is going to win the state tournament in AA, and there’s no reason why it can’t be us. That’s our attitude we’re going to stick with. Keep fighting and clawing. Every day is a new day. We have to realize any day could be our day, and try to keep getting better so that, come postseason, we’re where we need to be.”
Chapmanville 51, Logan 45
On Friday night, Chapmanville regrouped from the loss to Wayne on Wednesday with a 51-45 triumph over their cross-county rival in Logan.
Alaira Evans led the Lady Tigers with 19 points, four rebounds and a steal. Jaycee Blair turned in 14 points with four treys, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Jaiden Mahon added eight points with six boards, four blocks, and an assist.
Haley Fleming also contributed with six tallies, seven helpers and one rebound. Chloe Thompson grabbed six rebounds with four assists and two blocks, and Brooke Christian added four points to the scoresheet along with her two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
For Logan, Addyson Amick led the way with 16 points along with four assists and a rebound. Natalie Blankenship also reached double figures with 13 points, five boards and an assist. Halle Crouse added 10 points, five rebounds and two assists of her own.
Autumn Adkins and Bam Mosby each scored three points for the Lady Wildcats. Adkins notched four rebounds while Mosby had eight boards, three steals, two assists and a block.
“This was the best team win we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Lady Tigers head coach Kristina Gore said about the victory. “We had major contributions from every single player on the floor and our bench players stayed engaged as well. While there were a few things we could have done better, it was an all-around great team performance. I’m so proud of this group. That locker room after the game was a great place to be. It felt like a family in there.”
CRHS is now 11-7 on the season after the win over the Lady Wildcats, and their next contest will be a road tilt at Scott next Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Logan, on the other hand, now sits at 9-10 after loss. They will return to the court on Wednesday night when they host the undefeated Wayne Lady Pioneers in a 7 p.m. start time.