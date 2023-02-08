Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Chapmanville's Haley Fleming.png

Chapmanville’s Haley Fleming makes a pass during a 44-26 loss to Wayne last week

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Lady Tigers played a pair of home games against Wayne and Logan last week, losing to the Lady Pioneers by a count of 44-26 on Wednesday night but then returning to the win column against the Lady Wildcats on Friday night with a 51-45 victory.

Wayne 44, Chapmanville 26

