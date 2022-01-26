Lady Tigers top Scott, fall to Tug Valley By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Jan 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Chapmanville girls won their third straight game with Saturday afternoon’s 56-50 win at Scott.The Lady Tigers then dropped to 6-7 on the season with Monday’s 52-42 loss at home to Class A No. 9-ranked and defending state champion Tug Valley in a game which was added to the schedule.Four Chapmanville players broke into double digits in scoring in the win over Scott.Chloe Thompson led the way for the Lady Tigers with 14 points. Claire Dingess and Jaiden Mahon each tallied 11 points. Haley Fleming had 10 points.Mahon drilled three 3-pointers in the game.Daizi Farley netted eight points. Brooke Christian had two.Farley made two 3s. Gracie Ferrell and Jenna Butcher led Scott (1-9) with 14 and 11 points respectively.Shea Miller connected on a trio of treys and finished with nine points.CRHS led 16-8 after one quarter, 29-24 at the half and 48-43 after three.The Lady Tigers are scheduled to host Logan on Thursday, Jan. 27, then host Mingo Central on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.CRHS then has a rematch at Logan on Feb. 2 and hosts Lincoln County on Feb. 4.Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView