Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The Chapmanville girls won their third straight game with Saturday afternoon’s 56-50 win at Scott.

The Lady Tigers then dropped to 6-7 on the season with Monday’s 52-42 loss at home to Class A No. 9-ranked and defending state champion Tug Valley in a game which was added to the schedule.

Four Chapmanville players broke into double digits in scoring in the win over Scott.

Chloe Thompson led the way for the Lady Tigers with 14 points. Claire Dingess and Jaiden Mahon each tallied 11 points. Haley Fleming had 10 points.

Mahon drilled three 3-pointers in the game.

Daizi Farley netted eight points. Brooke Christian had two.

Farley made two 3s.

Gracie Ferrell and Jenna Butcher led Scott (1-9) with 14 and 11 points respectively.

Shea Miller connected on a trio of treys and finished with nine points.

CRHS led 16-8 after one quarter, 29-24 at the half and 48-43 after three.

The Lady Tigers are scheduled to host Logan on Thursday, Jan. 27, then host Mingo Central on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.

CRHS then has a rematch at Logan on Feb. 2 and hosts Lincoln County on Feb. 4.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com

Recommended for you