CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team breezed past county rival Man on Monday in a 74-38 blowout win over the Lady Billies at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Macie Cline poured in 21 points for winless Man. Olivia Ramsey had six points. Karissa Anderson and Desiree Wise each had four.
Caleigh Brown had three points.
Graci Brumfield led Chapmanville with 16 points. Allie Farmer and Hollie Blair each had 12 points. Olivia Dalton had 10, while Ali Williamson had nine points. Erin Adkins had six, Chesney Mullins had five points and Andi Bledsoe had four.
Back on Jan. 2, Man lost 70-38 at River View.
Cline had 13 points, six rebounds, and four steals.
Ramsey had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Wise had six points and Brown five. Anderson and Jenna Mitchell each had two points. River View was led in scoring by Demi Lester with 21 points. Kristen Calhoun had 15 points.
Man hosts Sherman on Friday then heads to Mingo Central on Saturday.