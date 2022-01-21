NEWTOWN – The Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team has certainly been interesting this season.
The youthful and unranked Lady Tigers toppled their third ranked team this season with Thursday night's 60-56 win at Class AA No. 7 Mingo Central atop a snowy Miner Mountain.
Chapmanville improved to 5-6 on the season with the win, while the Miners dropped to 8-4.
It was the second straight win over a ranked team by the Lady Tigers.
Chapmanville was coming off a 55-39 win at home on Jan. 15 over Class AA No. 6 Summers County.
Back on Dec. 30, Chapmanville downed then Class AAA No. 7 Winfield, 55-49.
The Lady Tigers led Mingo Central by 11 points at halftime, 27-16, then held on for the win.
The Miners dug themselves back to within two late in the fourth quarter before Chapmanville was able to pull it out.
Jaiden Mahon had a big night for Chapmanville, leading the way with 21 points and sinking four 3-pointers.
Senior Claire Dingess and Haley Fleming also broke into double digits in scoring with 13 and 12 points respectively.
Chloe Thompson tossed in eight points. Daizi Farley and Brooke Christian tallied three points apiece.
Addie Smith led Mingo Central with 16 points. Bella Hall added 15. Megan Adkins also broke into double figures in scoring with 10 points. Madisyn Curry netted eight points, Delaney Grimmett four and Alyssa Davis one.
Curry added seven rebounds for the Miners. Davis also had eight boards and six steals. Adkins also had four steals. Smith also handed out six assists.
Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said she was happy her team was able to finish off the win.
“It was great to get off the mountain with the win, but we really made it hard on ourselves in the second half. We lost focus on finding our matchups defensively and were careless with the basketball,” Gore said. “We had a great second quarter, especially on defense. We executed the game plan well and had them on the ropes. We went to the locker room up by 11 and had a chance to keep our foot on the gas, but we lost our focus and a little bit of composure in the second half. At the end of the day though, a win is a win, and boy was it a big one.”
Chapmanville led 42-35 after three but had to hold off the Miners late.
Mingo Central pulled to within 44-41 with 6:08 to go as Smith hit a pair of free throws.
The lead was cut to 46-44 after Hall's layup with 3:41 left in the game.
That was as close as the Miners could get.
Fleming then hit a pair of free throws and Mahon scored on a putback, pushing the lead to 50-44.
Smith kept Mingo Central in it with a 3 at the 1:52 mark, cutting the deficit to 52-48.
Hall then nailed a 15-footer with 1:31 left to make it a 54-50 ballgame.
Chapmanville was then able to hold off the Miners.
Fleming and Mahon split from the foul line and Fleming connected on a pair of free throws with 37.8 ticks to go as CRHS led 58-52.
Mahon then was able to seal it with 25.8 seconds left as she split from the foul line, making it 59-52.
Hall closed it to 60-56 at the buzzer with a layup.
The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter.
Gore said several of her girls played well.
“It was really nice to see Claire have a good night,” Gore said. “She didn’t force the issue and let the game come to her. That was big for us. Chloe didn’t get as many minutes as I wanted her to in the first half due to foul trouble. She had some big buckets for us that were key. I’ve been much happier with her play the past few games. She’s a difference maker for us. Brooke is another kid that makes us go. Sometimes I worry she thinks she doesn’t do enough because it doesn’t always show up in the scorebook, but her effort doesn’t go unnoticed by this coaching staff. She does the dirty work for us. She blocks shots, rebounds, gets a lot of deflections that lead to steals and layups. She’s a big part of any success we find.”
Mahon had a big night for the Lady Tigers.
“Jaiden had the hot hand for us tonight,” Gore said. “We did a good job of finding her and making the extra pass. Daizi passed up one or two she could have shot because she knew Jaiden was feeling it. That’s what makes our team special. Our girls take our ‘We Over Me’ mantra to heart and play unselfish basketball. I’ve got to brag on Haley. She’s a tough kid. We knew going in they would be setting a ton of screens for Smith. Haley got through quite a few, got tripped and side-swiped a few times, but didn’t complain about not getting those fouls called and kept right on playing.
"Daizi and Claire did a great job switching when necessary and our bigs came out to hedge when they needed to. Smith ended up with 16, all in the second half when we didn’t do a good job of controlling the game. She fought hard for every single one of those. Hats off to her, she’s a good player.”
Gore said her bench was into the game.
“Our bench was tremendous,” she said. “It’s nice to look down and have every chair filled. We look like a herd of cattle now compared to last year. Every single one of them cheered their hearts out. Our JV has done an excellent job helping to prepare us for games this season and had a lot to do with this win. The key for us right now is to continue to take one game at a time and not get ahead of ourselves. Our goal is to keep battling and improving. We have a long way to go to get to where we want to be, but we are moving in the right direction.”
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to return to action on Jan. 27 at home against county rival Logan. CRHS then hosts Mingo Central on Jan. 29 in the rematch with the Miners. Chapmanville follows that up with a Feb. 2 rematch at Logan.
Mingo Central hosts Wyoming East on Jan. 24, then hosts Tolsia on Jan. 27.
Chapmanville and Mingo Central, also Class AA sectional rivals, are expected to meet again in the section title game. The Miners won last year's sectional title game over CRHS.