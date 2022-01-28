CHAPMANVILLE – Halfway through the girls' high school basketball season the Chapmanville Lady Tigers have seemed to figure things out.
The youthful Lady Tigers, breaking into the top 10 in this week's Class AA state rankings, made county rival Logan sweat, before falling in a 51-50 nail-biter at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Chapmanville (6-8) held a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter but could not hold on.
Class AAA No. 3-ranked Logan (12-2) was able to claw back, turning up the defensive pressure on the Lady Tigers and cashing some turnovers into buckets on the other end of the floor.
The Lady Tigers' defeat did not dampen the performance of freshman guard Daizi Farley, who ripped the nets for a game-high 26 points, including seven makes from 3-point land.
“They outplayed us. They played better than us but we ended up getting the win,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “Farley lit it up. She's the best shooter that we've played against all year. She did a heck of a job.”
Trailing 43-31 after three, Logan went on a 20-3 fourth quarter run, going up 51-46 in the final minute after Peyton Ilderton split from the foul line. She would lead Logan with 21 points.
Farley cut it to 51-48 with 21.1 ticks to go as she canned a pair of free throws.
Chapmanville was still in it after the Lady Cats turned the ball over with 18.8 seconds left.
The Lady Tigers tried to get the ball to Farley, but she was shielded closely by the Lady Cats. No one was open behind the arc for a potential game-tying 3, so Jaiden Mahon ended up scoring inside the paint, hoping to draw a foul.
The two-point bucket came with four seconds left, cutting it to 51-50.
Logan then did not have to inbound the ball and let the clock run out to escape with the one-point win.
“We shouldn't have won this game even as hard as we played,” Gertz said. “I thought (Chapmanville coach) Kristina (Gore) had a heck of a game plan. They executed well. We knew their kids could shoot. After we came out of the huddle there at the end Peyton said , 'I've got her (Daizi).' I loved our comeback. We played hard the whole game but we didn't execute for three and a half quarters. We pressured them and got back in it. That's the heart of a champion. But they (Chapmanville) have a big heart too.”
Coach Gore said she's proud of her team.
“We really did a nice job of competing and fighting,” she said. “I'm really proud of our effort. It was a great atmosphere for a girls' basketball game. I'm really happy with the community for coming out and rallying behind these girls. Our boys' basketball team was here and they got behind us.”
The Lady Tigers were nearly able to pull off another upset.
Chapmanville, rated No. 10 in the state in Class AA, already had marquee wins over ranked teams Winfield, Summers County and Mingo Central earlier in the season.
“The effort and enthusiasm is always there with these kids,” Gore said. “I'm so proud that they didn't quit. They kept going. We knew that Logan was going to have a run in them. We were almost able to hold them off.”
Chapmanville outscored Logan 21-6 in the third quarter, turning a 25-22 halftime deficit into a 12-point bulge.
It was silky smooth shooting for Farley in the third quarter as she drilled four of her 3s during the stanza. Her confidence seemed to grow throughout the game. She got open behind the arc and let them fly with no hesitation and no fear.
“What a great third quarter and we did a good job of getting Daizi the ball,” Gore said. “She got really hot and we did a good job of making the extra pass. She doesn't hesitate. We talk about that a lot. Daizi is getting very close to her having the kind of shooters mentality I want her to have. I need her to have that killer instinct and that's what she had tonight. She's going to be a very special player for us in the next three years.”
Back-to-back 3s by Farley put Chapmanville ahead 31-29 in the third.
She later hit two more treys in a row, pushing the lead to 39-31 with 1:20 to go.
Down 12, Logan made its move in the fourth quarter, going on an 8-0 run to close the gap to 43-39 with 6:34 left in the game.
Ilderton scored on a layup off a Chapmanville turnover and Mika Dalton netted a 3 off another Lady Tigers' turnover to close out the run.
Farley hit another 3, putting CRHS back on top 46-39.
The play then got a little chippy and the Lady Cats continued with their comeback.
Emma Elkins scored on drive down the lane off the window and the deficit was just 46-43 with 2:35 left.
Ilderton had a steal and layup with 2:18 remaining, cutting it to 46-45.
Freshman Halle Crouse then put Logan up for good as she canned a corner 3 with 1:30 left, giving Logan a 48-46 lead.
Ilderton hit two free throws, stole the ball away from CRHS and was fouled again. She split from the line with 38.7 ticks left as Logan led 51-46.
LHS would outscore Chapmanville 20-7 in the decisive fourth.
“We're very quick and we thought that we could pressure them. But we waited until we were down,” Gertz said.
Dalton tallied eight points off the bench, connected on two treys. Payton Butcher tallied six points – all coming in the second quarter.
Elkins added seven points, Crouse five and Abbie Myers and Natalie Blankenship tossed in two each.
“I thought Payton Butcher played superb,” Gertz said. “She didn't play that much in the second half because we had to pressure them and she's not a pressure defender. She's a good rebounder. She's a freshman and made some big shots. Halle Crouse is a freshman and made some big shots. Mika played well in her second game. Natalie played good defense. All of our kids played well.”
Mahon, a sophomore, finished with nine points for CRHS. Sophomore Chole Thompson added seven and freshman Haley Fleming and senior Claire Dingess netted four each.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the opening quarter and held a 12-11 edge after one.
Sparked by the three Butcher buckets, Logan went on a 12-5 run in the second to grab a 23-17 lead.
Fleming's two free throws pulled the Lady Tigers to within three at the break.
Chapmanville tried to lock down Ilderton the best they could.
“They played the box-and-one on her,” Gertz said. “But she said, 'to heck with it.' Peyton is Peyton and she's going to get her points.”
Gore said it's been fun watching her young team blossom this season.
“What's happening here is the culture,” she said. “The girls have bought into the culture from top to bottom. Every single girl on the bench is engaged in the game. They love each other and it shows on the basketball floor. We really are a family and we really are going to break through the more experience that we get. I have the best job in the world.”
Logan is scheduled to play at Nitro on Saturday. LHS then has three home games next week, beginning with Tuesday's makeup game against Sissonville.
The rematch with Chapmanville is next Wednesday in Logan. The Lady Cats then play host to Ripley next Saturday, Feb. 5.
Chapmanville hosts Mingo Central on Saturday in a 3 p.m. tipoff.
–
2021-22 Logan High School
Girls' Basketball Schedule (12-2, 5-1):
Dec. 7: *at Herbert Hoover, W 52-34
Dec. 10: PikeView (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), W 56-38
Dec. 11: Lincoln (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), W 54-30
Dec. 13: at Westside, W 56-36
Dec. 16: *at Poca, W 73-18
Dec. 20: Oak Hill, W 68-37
Dec. 23: *Scott, W 72-36
Dec. 28: at Ripley, W 72-66
Dec. 30: Wyoming East, W 63-48
Jan. 3: at Lincoln County, W 57-37
Jan. 13: at Wyoming East, L 46-53
Jan. 19: *Wayne, L 39-49
Jan. 20: *at Scott, ppd.
Jan. 22: *Winfield, W 44-34
Jan. 27: *at Chapmanville, W 51-50
Jan. 29: *at Nitro, 3 p.m.
Feb. 1: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 2: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Ripley, 3 p.m.
Feb. 8: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: Westside, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game
–
2021-22 Chapmanville Regional High School
Girls' Basketball Schedule (6-8, 2-5):
Dec. 2: *at Herbert Hoover, L 42-56
Dec. 7: at South Charleston, L 46-55
Dec. 10: vs. River View (at Summers County Tournament), L 44-63
Dec. 11: vs. Montcalm (at Summers County Tournament), W 55-34
Dec. 14: at Sherman, W 51-49
Dec. 28: *Wayne, L 24-50
Dec. 30: Winfield, W 55-49
Jan. 8: *at Wayne, L 33-69
Jan. 11: *Nitro, L 24-61
Jan. 13: *at Scott, ppd.
Jan. 15: Summers County, W 55-39
Jan. 20: at Mingo Central, W 60-56
Jan. 22: at Scott, W 56-50
Jan. 24: Tug Valley, L 42-52
Jan. 27: *Logan, L 50-51
Jan. 29: *Mingo Central, 3 p.m.
Feb. 2: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: *Scott, , 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: *Poca, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game