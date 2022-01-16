CHAPMANVILLE – For the second time this season, the Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team has picked up a marquee win.
That came on Saturday afternoon, as the Lady Tigers upset Class AA No. 6-ranked Summers County, 55-39, at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Earlier in the season, Chapmanville had downed Winfield, a top 10 ranked Class AAA girls' team.
The Lady Tigers improved to 4-6 on the season with the win. Summers County dropped to 8-4.
Freshman Daizi Farley led the Lady Tigers with a 21-point effort. She also had five assists and two steals.
Haley Fleming and Jaiden Mahon tossed in 10 points each. Mahon had a double-double, also pulling down 10 rebounds and blocking four shots. Fleming handed out seven assists.
Chloe Thompson finished with six points, six rebounds and six blocks.
Brooke Christian had four points and seven boards, while Claire Dingess had four points, three boards and three blocked shots.
“This was another good quality win for us,” Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said. “Any time you win against a program like Summers County it’s something to be proud of. I have a lot of respect for their program and the work Coach Meador is doing there. He took over the head job five years ago, but has been a part of the program for long time. We spent a lot of time talking before the game. He was there for the state record 105 game winning streak. My winning streak as a head coach tops off at two, so anytime I’m able to spend time around him and pick his brain it’s a privilege.
“Our guard play tonight was much improved. Haley and Daizi combined for 12 assists vs. five turnovers against a team known for its pressure defense.”
Gracie Harvey paced the Bobcats with 10 points.
Chapmanville fell at home to Nitro, 61-24, on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Claire Dingess led the Lady Tigers with eight points.
Brooke Christian had four points and 11 rebounds, while Chloe Thompson and Haley Fleming each tossed in four points.
Jaiden Mahon and Daizi Farley tallied two points apiece.
CRHS was scheduled to play at Lincoln County on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers then play at Mingo Central on Jan. 20 before hosting Logan on Jan. 27.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com