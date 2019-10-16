The Chapmanville Regional High School volleyball team went 2-1 this week and currently stand at 10-7 on the season.
Chapmanville beat Sissonville and Logan in 2-0 scores in an Oct. 8 tri-match, then lost 3-0 at Scott on Oct. 10.
CRHS is slated to host Mingo Central on Thursday at 6 p.m. and take part in the Cardinal Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers play at Wayne on Oct. 22, and go to Herbert Hoover on Oct. 29 for a tri-match with Tolsia.
MAN GOES 1-6: It was a tough week for the Man High School volleyball team which went 1-6 in seven matches and now stand at 11-18-2 on the season.
Back on Oct. 8, Man lost 2-0 at home to Buffalo before splitting matches at home on Oct. 10, beating the Lady Cats 2-0 and losing 2-1 in River View.
Man then traveled to play in the Buffalo tourney on Oct. 12 and went 0-4, falling to Tolsia, Ravenswood and St. Albans by 2-0 scores and also losing 2-1 to Ignite.
The Lady Billies were slated to play at Tolsia on Tuesday, host Scott on Thursday and close out the regular season on Oct. 24 in a tri-match at Westside.
LOGAN DROPS THREE: The Logan High School volleyball team dropped three matches this week and are 5-17 on the season. Logan lost 2-0 at Chapmanville on Oct. 8 and also took a 2-0 setback to Sissonville. Logan lost 2-0 at Man on Oct, 10.
The Lady Cats were scheduled to play at Westside on Monday in a quad match with River View and Wyoming East. Logan hosted Scott and Tug Valley on Tuesday and goes to Lincoln County on Thursday.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.