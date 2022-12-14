Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Lady Tigers are continuing their unbeaten streak after two wins last week over Poca and Oak Hill.

Coach Gore’s team now improves to 4-0 on the season and has all the signs of keeping the momentum going.

