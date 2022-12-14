CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Lady Tigers are continuing their unbeaten streak after two wins last week over Poca and Oak Hill.
Coach Gore’s team now improves to 4-0 on the season and has all the signs of keeping the momentum going.
CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Lady Tigers are continuing their unbeaten streak after two wins last week over Poca and Oak Hill.
Coach Gore’s team now improves to 4-0 on the season and has all the signs of keeping the momentum going.
Back on Dec 6, the Tigers took a road trip to Poca to face off against the Dots. Things took some time to get going for Gore’s crew, but once they got into the second half, they had no problems in putting the game away. Alaira Evans led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points during a 62-19 victory.
“We got off to a really slow start,” said Gore. “In the second half, we did a much better job of being in sync defensively.” This defensive click for the Tigers led to a bountiful number of steals and fast break scoring opportunities that allowed the Tigers to pull away. Chapmanville had 17 steals on the night.
“I am optimistic we can build off that second half performance moving forward,” said Gore.
Three days later on Dec 9, the Tigers hosted the Oak Hill Devils at Danny Goldsby Gymnasium. Alaira Evans had a career-high night with 36-points in their 63-36 win. “Evans was on fire tonight,” said Gore. “She only missed two shots on the night — the girls did an excellent job all night long in finding her and just taking what the defense would give us.”
Even though Evans has been quite an addition for Gore this year, she is glad to know she has others to lean on.
“Haley especially did a wonderful job with her court awareness and made some awesome passes in transition — she really makes a lot of things happen and understands where her teammates are around her, she can manipulate a defense like no other.”
The bulk of Chapmanville’s schedule is really coming to form in the next few weeks and coach Gore understands that even though they have been quite successful, she still has things she wants to improve if they want to outlast what is ahead.
“It is hard to criticize when you are winning. We are doing a fantastic job in forcing turnovers, but it does not help when we are having too many ourselves,” said Gore. “On defense, we are either hot or cold. We have to be able to get that under control and stay more consistent moving forward.”
Gore is impressed with her team’s efforts so far but knows they must keep that pressure in the coming days.
“The beef in our schedule is coming up soon and we are ready for the challenge.”
TIGERS SCORING STATS FROM DEC 6/9
CRHS — 62
POCA — 19
A. Evans 18, H. Flemming 9, D. Farley 7, J. Blair 4, H. Miller 3, T. Smith 3, R. Lucas 3, C. Thompson 2, B. Christian 2, M. Parsons 2, C. Atwood 2
CRHS — 63
Oak Hill — 37
A. Evans 36, D. Farley 7, J. Blair 6, J. Mahon 5, C. Thompson 5, M. Parsons 3
You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.