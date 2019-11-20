CHAPMANVILLE — The last time Graci Brumfield played a game with the Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team was her freshman year.
That was back in the 2016-17 season as the Lady Tigers were defeated 54-37 at Winfield in the Class AA regional co-championship game.
Brumfield, a Harts native, then went to Lincoln County High School where she played the last two seasons.
But now, she’s back.
Back at Chapmanville for her senior season.
Brumfield, a 5-foot-9 guard, was a Class AA Honorable Mention All-State selection last season for the Panthers.
Also new to the Chapmanville team is another former Lincoln County Panther in post player Allie Farmer, who also hails from Harts.
Chapmanville coach Johnny Williamson said he’s happy to have both girls on the CRHS team.
“We lost five seniors but we have two girls from Harts that should have been at Chapmanville all along but they went to Lincoln County but they are back at Chapmanville now. Those are Graci Brumfield and Allie Farmer,” Williamson said. “I think they will both play big big roles this year. Graci played her freshman year here.”
Chapmanville had an impressive season a year ago, going 18-6 overall and winning the Cardinal Conference championship with a 12-1 league mark.
The post-season, however, did not go that well again.
The Lady Tigers won the sectional title with a 52-40 victory over Logan at Mingo Central High School but a 60-58 loss at home to Sissonville in the Class AA regional co-final kept Chapmanville out of the state tournament, something that has eluded them since 2011.
Gone from last year’s team are four graduated seniors, including 1,000-point career scorers in 5-11 starters Kaylee Blair and Madison Webb. Blair was sixth in the Cardinal Conference in scoring last season at 13.9 points per game. Webb was 12th at 11.1. Both were First-Team All-Cardinal Conference picks. Blair was also a Second-Team All-State selection by the media. Webb was Honorable Mention All-State.
Also lost to graduation were Reese Ellis, Brooklyn Evans and Shea Pridemore.
Chapmanville does have some others coming back, including starting point guard and senior Olivia Dalton and senior guard Ali Williamson.
Williamson was Second-Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State.
Coach Williamson said his team is practicing hard for its Dec. 3 season opener at Herbert Hoover.
“We’ve had 13 girls come out,” Williamson said. “I’ve got my point guard back, Olivia Dalton. Ali Williamson is back my two guard. Hollie Blair is going to have to step up and play a big role in her sister’s spot, Kaylee Blair.”
The Lady Tigers have two preseason scrimmages set — Nov. 25 at Proctorville, Ohio and Nov. 30 at home against Belfry, Kentucky.
Five new games were added to Chapmanville’s schedule just in recent days.
The Lady Tigers are now set to play Dec. 6-7 in the Lady Rebel Shootout at Tolsia High School. CRHS plays Grace Christian, Kentucky, in the opener at 6 p.m. Host Tolsia plays Lawrence County, Ky., in the 7:45 p.m. nightcap.
Then on Jan. 3-4, Chapmanville is slated to play in the Logan High School girls’ new home classic. On Jan. 3, Chapmanville plays Summers County. Then on Jan. 4, CRHS plays Martin County, Kentucky. Martin County is the newly named new school in Inez, Kentucky. The school was formally known as Sheldon Clark High School.
Later in the season, in another newly added game to the schedule, Chapmanville hosts Tolsia on Feb. 12.
Look for more on the Lady Tigers in upcoming issues of The Logan Banner and in the HD Media’s Southern West Virginia High School Basketball Preview Edition.