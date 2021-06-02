LOGAN — Logan County will be well represented this week at the Class AA/A state tennis tournament at the Charleston Catholic tennis complex.
The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ tennis team captured the Class AA/A Region 4 championship last week at the regional meet at Logan and have qualified to state.
Several other Logan and Chapmanville girls’ and boys’ tennis athletes also made it to the state tournament, which is scheduled to run this Thursday through Saturday.
The Chapmanville girls took first place in the regional tourney by a single point over county rival Logan. CRHS had 23 points, while Logan had 22. Huntington St. Joe was third place with 12 points.
Nitro won last week’s regional boys’ title at Logan with 20 points. The host Wildcats were second place, only a single point behind with 19 points. Winfield was a close third with 18 points.
“It’s our first outright team regional tennis title in school history,” CRHS assistant coach Chris Kidd said. “We tied for the regional title in 2014 with Parkersburg Catholic but lost the tiebreaker for most titles to them. It’s also the first time since 2014 that we qualified all six of our girls to the state tournament, and the first time we’ve ever qualified in six of the seven positions available.”
Logan has 10 total state tournament qualifiers.
Logan’s No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Akers and Sam Adkins won the regional title and have made it to the state tournament, as well as the No. 3 doubles tandem of William Stanley and Chase Hatfield, which also won a region title last week.
Akers also made it to state in the No. 1 singles. Riley Reed in the No. 2 singles and Luke Jeffrey in the No. 3 singles also made it to state.
On the girls’ side, Logan’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Hannah Thompson and Savannah Baisden, earned a regional title last week and have qualified for the state meet.
Logan’s No. 2 doubles team of Riley Moore and Brooke Ooten have also advanced to state as well as Thompson (No. 1 singles), Baisden (No. 2 singles) and Moore (No. 3 singles) who were regional runner-ups last week.
The Logan and Nitro boys were tied up 19-19 going into the No. 3 singles final where Nitro won to take the team championship.
On the girls’ side, Logan took a 22-19 lead over Chapmanville after winning No. 1 doubles, and Chapmanville came from behind to win all four of the remaining titles up for grabs between the two to win 23-22 overall. Five of the seven finals were between Chapmanville and Logan and Logan were in all seven of the finals.
Chapmanville had several athletes advance to the state meet.
The Lady Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Workman and Jill Blevins were regional runners-up and qualified for the state tournament.
In the girls’ No. 2 doubles, Chapmanville’s Emma Bryant and Carmen Mahon defeated Logan’s Moore and Ooten 8-0 to make it to state.
Chapmanville’s No. 3 doubles team of Emily Carter and Katarina Curry beat Logan’s Ana Adkins and Madison Haugen, 8-4, to win the regional title and advance to the state tourney.
The Lady Tigers’ Workman topped Winfield’s Emma Whittaker, 8-0, in the No. 1 singles consolation match to move on to state.
In the No. 2 singles, Chapmanville’s Blevins qualified for the state meet by downing Logan’s Baisden, 8-6, in the regional finals.
Chapmanville also had a state qualifier in No. 3 singles as Bryant won the regional title with an 8-5 win over Logan’s Moore.
No CHRS boys qualified for state.
In the No. 1 girls’ singles, Scott High School’s Jenna Butcher was an 8-5 winner over Logan’s Thompson to win the regional title and advance to Charleston.
In the No. 4 girls’ singles final, Huntington St. Joe’s Jenna Bates defeated Logan’s Ooten, 8-4, in the championship match.
Huntington St. Joe’s Hayden Cooper and Luke Tankersly beat Nitro’s Morgan Mann and Conner Tucker to win the No. 1 boys’ doubles regional title. Winfield’s Nick Walters and Mitchell Proper toppled Logan’s Jeffrey and Reed, 8-5, in the consolation match,
Akers and Adkins of Logan won the No. 2 doubles title match with an 8-6 winner over Russell McClanahan and John Holroyd of Nitro.
Logan’s Stanley and Hatfield were an 8-2 winner over Winfield’s Cale and Curtis in the No. 3 boys’ doubles final.
Morgan Mann of Nitro was a 9-7 winner over Winfield’s Nick Walters in the No. 1 singles title match. St. Joe’s Cooper was an 8-4 winner over Logan’s Akers in the consolation match.
Tankersly of St. Joe downed Ravenswood’s Mychal Boggs, 8-4, to win the No. 2 singles competition. Logan’s Reed was an 8-4 victor over Winfield’s Mitchel Proper in the consolation match.
Nitro’s McClanahan defeated Logan’s Jeffrey, 9-7, in the No. 3 boys’ final.
Winfield’s Will Rice won the No. 4 singles titel with an 8-0 win over Nitro’s Holroyd.
Class AA/A Region 4 Tennis
Girls Final Standings
1. Chapmanville--23
2. Logan--22
3. Huntington St. Joseph--12
T-4. Nitro--9
T-4. Winfield--9
6. Scott--8
7. Point Pleasant 6
8. Sherman--4
T-9. Sissonville--3
T-9. Ravenswood--3
11. Man--2
12. Mingo Central--0
Class AA/A Region 4 Tennis
Boys Final Standings
1. Nitro--20
2. Logan--19
3. Winfield--18
4. Huntington St. Joseph--13
5. Ravenswood--11
6. Point Pleasant--6
7. Chapmanville--5
8. Man--4
9. Scott--3
10. Sherman--2
T-11. Sissonville--1
T-11. Mingo Central--1