HINTON — Things are different for Coach Kristina Gore and her Lady Tigers this year at the Rogers Oil Classic.
Last year, the Tigers suffered an opening round loss, but Gore’s squad finished this year’s tournament undefeated with wins over Tug Valley in the opening round and then a breakout game over Summers County in the championship game over the weekend.
Starting the weekend off, Chapmanville faced off against No. 7 ranked Class A Tug Valley on Dec. 16.
The Tiger’s Daizi Farley led the charge with 25 points on the night that kept Tug Valley out of reach the whole game.
She scored 18 of Chapmanville’s first 20-points to get things going. They then outscored the Panthers 14-2 to go into halftime with a score of 34-12.
Tug Valley did not have anyone reach double digits in scoring for the night, but Bailee Hall and Michelia Swann were the leading scorers for the Panthers; both had eight points.
Alaira Evans would add to the Tiger’s scoring with seven points, Haley Flemming, and Riley Lucas both with six points. Chapmanville would go on to win, 54-35.
The Tigers then faced off against the host of the tournament in Summers County on Dec 17. The first half was a little sloppy from both sides due to excessive fouls. This would not let either offense get into any rhythm. Summers County would hold a slight edge over the Tigers and went into halftime ahead by two points with a score of 23-21.
The third quarter saw the Tigers wake in stunning fashion. With the help of Alaira Evans, the Tigers started the second half off with a 20-point quarter that gave them the lead going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers would hold on and secure the win 50-40.
Alaira Evans was named the tournament MVP after her performance for the Tigers. She joined alongside other teammates such as Jaiden Mahon, Haley Flemming, and Daizi Farley on the all-tournament team as well.
This will not be the last time these two teams will meet, as they look forward to a rematch later this season.
SCORE BY QUARTER
CRHS: 20 14 12 8 — 54
TVHS: 10 2 12 11 — 35
SCORING STATISTICS
CRHS: D. Farley 25, A. Evans 7, H. Flemming 6, R. Lucas 6, J. Mahon 4, H. Blair 2, M. Parsons 2, H. Miller 2
TVHS: B. Hall 8, M. Swann 8, Deskins 7, M. Browning 7, K. Justice 4, H. Gillman 2
SCORE BY QUARTER
CRHS: 12 9 20 9 — 50
SC: 13 10 6 11 — 40
SCORING STATISTICS
CRHS: A. Evans 20, H. Flemming 13, D. Farley 5, J. Mahon 5, B. Christian 4, J. Blair 3
SC: A. Persinger 11, G. Harvey 10, A. Lilly 7, S. Pivont 6, L. Meador 6