HINTON — Things are different for Coach Kristina Gore and her Lady Tigers this year at the Rogers Oil Classic.

Last year, the Tigers suffered an opening round loss, but Gore’s squad finished this year’s tournament undefeated with wins over Tug Valley in the opening round and then a breakout game over Summers County in the championship game over the weekend.

