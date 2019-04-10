CHAPMANVILLE - The youthful Chapmanville Regional High School softball team is showing signs of improvement.
The Lady Tigers picked up a pair of recent home wins, downing Poca 8-3 last Friday night at home and then coming back to defeat Wayne 4-1 on Saturday in Cardinal Conference action. Monday's non-conference game at Man was postponed.
Chapmanville, 8-6 overall and 5-4 in the conference, has won three straight and five out of its last seven games.
Tabitha Adkins was the starting and winning pitcher in the Poca game as she tossed seven innings and fanned five while walking two. Chloe Casto was the starting and losing pitcher for the Dots. She was relieved by Mercedes Bush in the fifth inning.
Jenna Barker carried the big stick for Chapmanville as she was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and five RBIs. Adkins doubled and drove in two. Sidnee Varney went 2-for-2.
Shea Pridemore and freshmen Katlin Moore and Ashleigh Mahon all singled.
In the win over Wayne, freshman Sierra Cook notched the win on the mound for CRHS, going seven innings and striking out 12 with just one free pass.
Mahon and Tonya McCormick each had a double for the Lady Tigers.
Moore, Barker, freshman Baylee Belcher and K.P. Adkins all singled. Adkins also had two sacrifice bunts.
Gracie Bloss was the starting and losing pitcher for Wayne. She was relieved by Whitney Sansom in the fifth.
Olivia Maynard was 3-for-3 at the plate for the Pioneers. Sansom was 2-for-4 and Raegan Roach 1-for-3.
CRHS was scheduled to play at Scott on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers go to Winfield on Wednesday and then to Wayne on Friday in a pair of 5:30 p.m. contests.
SISSONVILLE 9, HERBERT HOOVER 8: The streak is over.
Sissonville halted the Herbert Hoover softball team's 45-game winning streak going back to the 2017 season with last Friday night's 9-8 win over the Huskies in Cardinal Conference action.
Hoover, the two-time defending Class AA state champions, dropped to 11-1 on the season. The Huskies' last loss was an 11-9 setback to Chapmanville in the 2017 Class AA state championship round in the state tourney at Jackson Memorial Park in Vienna.
That win by CRHS forced a winner-take-all final, which was won by Hoover 8-1.
Herbert Hoover then went 34-0 last season and defeated Chapmanville again in the state finals, 11-1.
Sissonville slugger Jenna Thomas led the Indians to victory over the Huskies, ripping a three-run homer in the sixth inning which put her team up for good.
The Indians (16-2) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to Hoover and pitcher Delani Buckner, plating six runs with two outs in the fourth.
It was Sissonville's first win over Hoover in three years. The Huskies had outscored their opponents 136-6 going into the game.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner.