WAYNE - The Logan softball team rebounded in a big way from Tuesday's 12-5 loss at Chapmanville as they traveled to face sectional opponent Wayne on Wednesday and crushed the Lady Pioneers, shutting them out 14-0.

An RBI double from Harlee Quick gave Logan a 1-0 lead in the top of the first frame, but the fireworks were just getting started for the Lady Wildcats.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

