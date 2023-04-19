WAYNE - The Logan softball team rebounded in a big way from Tuesday's 12-5 loss at Chapmanville as they traveled to face sectional opponent Wayne on Wednesday and crushed the Lady Pioneers, shutting them out 14-0.
An RBI double from Harlee Quick gave Logan a 1-0 lead in the top of the first frame, but the fireworks were just getting started for the Lady Wildcats.
The Blue and Gold put up seven runs in the road half of the second thanks to an RBI single by Emilee Mullins, a run-scoring double by Taylor Noe, a two-run single by Myleigh Adkins, and a three-run homer to center by Quick.
The visitors added another pair of runs in the top of the fourth after another home run by Quick, this time a two-run bomb to center, increasing their advantage to 10-0.
Logan put four more runs on the board in the top of the fifth via an RBI single by Noe and a three-run homer by Adkins to cap off the easy victory.
Quick was 3-3 at the plate for the Lady Wildcats with six RBI, a double, and two home runs. Adkins was 3-4 with five RBI and a homer of her own. Isabella Propst also went 3-3. Noe was 2-4 with a double and two RBI, and Lacey Curry also hit safely twice. Mullins (one RBI), Kenna Ooten, and Lauren Adkins each had one hit.
Adkins took the mound for Logan and got the win, throwing five innings with seven punchouts and a walk. She only gave up one hit and didn't surrender an earned run.
The Lady Pioneers only had one hit on the day, and it came from Maddie Eastwood.
Logan head coach Levi Curry labeled tomorrow night's game at Herbert Hoover a really big one for his team.
"We have to get back on track," Curry said. "We need to do something there then we'll feel better, because we haven't been playing very well."
The Lady Wildcats started the season 3-0 before dropping their next two games and then going on a six-game winning streak. In their next eight games before Wednesday's lopsided win at Wayne, they went 4-4.
For Logan to go on another winning streak such as the one that lasted six contests earlier in the campaign, Curry says his squad has to close everything else out off the field.
"The softball program has not been successful in a long time, and right now, I think they have to learn to separate the outside chatter from the field. And I think we got that across to them yesterday," Curry said. "I think that's really going to help get back to the basics of playing softball."
To bounce back from the loss, Wayne head coach Trish Smith said her team has to make adjustments.
"We're going to make adjustments, and hopefully dial in our pitching a little bit and get our bats going," Smith said. "That's what we'll do."
Logan improved to 14-6 overall on the 2023 season with the win while Wayne fell to 0-16 with the loss.
Score by innings:
LHS: 1 7 0 2 4 - 14 16 2
WHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 0
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.