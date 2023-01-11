LOGAN — The Class AAA No. 7 Lady Wildcats snapped a two-game losing streak against the Musselman Lady Applemen on Jan. 6 by a score of 29-23 at Willie Akers Arena.
Head coach of Logan, Kevin Gertz and his squad got things in working order after a loss to the Class AAA No. 3 Ripley Lady Vikings at the end of December, then a tough overtime loss to Winfield to start the new year off.
The Lady Wildcats (5-6) hopped on the back of Halle Crouse as she led Logan in scoring with 17-points. No Lady Applemen (2-4) would see double figures for the night although Serenity Ritchie would lead Musselman with eight points.
Mussleman started the game off in control with a 10-5 lead going into the second quarter. The Lady Applemen would stretch this lead out to eight, but the Wildcats fought back to get within four to end the first half.
Logan bolstered their defensive strategies for the second half, and it worked out in favor for Gertz’s crew as they held the Lady Applemen to just six total points for the rest of the game. Musslemen only scored two points in the third and then their final four in the fourth.
The game would stay close although the low scoring effort.
Halle Crouse managed to finally snatch the lead away from the Lady Applemen for the first time late in the third quarter from a successful three. The score was 18-17 but Musselman wrestled back and regained the lead, making it 19-18. Logan would get a trip to the foul line with seconds left in the third and make one of two free throws knotting things up at 19-19 heading into the final quarter.
Musselman would open the fourth and score their four final points giving them a 23-22 lead. However, Logan would go on a 7-0 run in the final five minutes of play and secure the win in the end.
Logan will face off against their cross-county rival in the Class AA No. 8 ranked Chapmanville Lady Tigers (8-4) on Wednesday Jan. 11 in Chapmanville. Catch the action at 7 p.m. at Danny Goldsby Gymnasium.
Score by Quarters
LHS: 5 8 6 10 — 29
MHS: 10 7 2 4 — 23
Scoring Stats
LHS: H. Crouse 17, N. Blankenship 8 A. Amick 4
MHS: S. Ritche 8, L. Walker 7, N. Thompson 4, E. Funkhose 2, S. Price 2