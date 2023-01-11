Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Class AAA No. 7 Lady Wildcats snapped a two-game losing streak against the Musselman Lady Applemen on Jan. 6 by a score of 29-23 at Willie Akers Arena.

Head coach of Logan, Kevin Gertz and his squad got things in working order after a loss to the Class AAA No. 3 Ripley Lady Vikings at the end of December, then a tough overtime loss to Winfield to start the new year off.

