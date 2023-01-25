Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Logan’s Lady Wildcats threatened an upset but it just wasn’t to be.

The Class AAA No. 1 Wayne Lady Pioneers (14-0) keep their undefeated record alive and well after securing a 47-39 victory during a hard-fought battle with the Class AAA No. 10 Logan Lady Wildcats (6-8) in Wayne on Jan. 19.

