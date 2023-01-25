WAYNE — Logan’s Lady Wildcats threatened an upset but it just wasn’t to be.
The Class AAA No. 1 Wayne Lady Pioneers (14-0) keep their undefeated record alive and well after securing a 47-39 victory during a hard-fought battle with the Class AAA No. 10 Logan Lady Wildcats (6-8) in Wayne on Jan. 19.
The Lady Wildcats proved to be a tough test for Wayne as they remained on the Pioneers heels all game long.
Lady Pioneer Laneigh Brooks and her 18 points on the night helped Wayne pull away in the fourth quarter. Brooke Adkins aided in adding 13 points as Wayne’s second leading scorer.
Natalie Blankenship of Logan kept things interesting by going four for five from behind the arc with 17 points. Autumn Adkins added 12 points going four for four from behind the three-point line in the first quarter, but the Lady Pioneers were able to keep control towards the end.
Wayne was able to get on the board first with a quick layup off the tip from Brooke Adkins, but Blankenship managed to hit back-to-back 3-pointers giving Logan a quick four-point lead within the first two minutes of play. Autumn Adkins added another three for the Wildcats on the following possession stretching their lead out to five in the first quarter.
The Lady Pioneer’s first quarter struggles continued as Logan put the pressure on quick with a half-court press that disrupted their attempts to answer. The Wildcats would keep the pace rolling with another successful three from Adkins giving Logan a 10-point lead at 14-4 with three minutes left in the first.
Wayne would battle back, but the Wildcats would stay on top heading into the second quarter at 20-13.
Halle Crouse started the second quarter with yet another three for Logan, but that would be answered by Wayne’s Addie Adkins who had a three of her own. The Lady Pioneers would bolster their defensive efforts after Logan started to get cold from behind the arc and would tie things up at 26-26 with one minute left until halftime. Brooke Adkins gave Wayne the lead back since the opening bucket after a fast break layup that ended the half with the Lady Pioneers back on top at 28-27.
Wayne was able to hold Logan to only two points for the first six minutes of the third quarter allowing the Lady Pioneers to stretch their lead to 33-29 but Blankenship hit a step back three pointer to keep the Wildcats in reach and down by one with just under two minutes remaining. Wayne would hit a jumper from Brooks giving them a three-point lead but as time expired, Blankenship would heave a deep shot from behind the arc that banked in and knotted the score up at 35-35 heading into the final quarter.
Logan had lost their hot hand in the last quarter of action, and this was exactly what the Lady Pioneers needed.
Wayne finally kicked it into gear and held Logan to only four points compared to their 12. Laneigh Brooks and Addie Adkins along with the help of her sister Brooke fed off each other and helped the Lady Pioneers slip away from the Wildcats when they needed it the most. Once Wayne had a comfortable lead, their defense was all over the Wildcats.
Wayne managed to produce an impressive comeback to ruin Logan’s hopes in pulling off the upset by a score of 47-39 as the final buzzer sounded.
The Wildcats will be back in action for a rematch against the Class AAA No. 3 ranked Ripley Lady Vikings (10-3) in Ripley on Jan. 25. As for the Lady Pioneers, they will head to Poca on Jan. 30 to matchup with the unranked Poca Dots (4-11).
Score by Quarters
WHS: 13 15 7 12 — 47
LHS: 20 7 8 4 — 39
Scoring Stats
WHS: L. Brooks 18, B. Adkins 13, M. Stacy 8, A. Adkins 6, C. Williams 2
LHS: N. Blankenship 17, A. Adkins 12, A. Amick 5, H. Crouse 3, B. Mosby 2