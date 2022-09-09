LOGAN — The Lincoln County and Logan girls soccer squads met up for the first time of 2022 on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Willis Nesbit Stadium and it was the Lady Wildcats who came away with a slim 2-1 win.
Coach Stuard Haugen's young Logan team, which features eight freshman and sophomore, got the scoring started as Jayden Long found the back of the net during the sixth minute to put the 'Cats ahead early.
The score remained the same for much of the first half as Logan staved off several Lincoln County scoring opportunities.
Dallas Plumley's squad finally broke through on the scoring column as freshman Kenzie Spence netted a goal in the 34th minute to tie the game up at one apiece going into the half.
The Lady Wildcats capitalized on a scoring opportunity early in the second half as senior Natalie Blankenship pushed the ball up the sideline and sent a crossing pass that snuck past several LC defenders and Jayden Long redirected it into the net for her second goal of the night and Logan took the 2-1 lead.
After taking the lead the Wildcats went to more of a defensive approach as they tried to keep the Lincoln County squad at bay.
The Lady Panthers continued to attack the Logan goal and had several chances to score down the stretch but LHS goalie Madison Haugen and the rest of the Logan defense held strong and secured the narrow win.
With the win Logan improved to 4-2 on the season while Lincoln County fell to 3-2. Logan fell to 4-3 with a 5-3 road loss to Ravenswood on Thursday night.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.