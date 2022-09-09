Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — The Lincoln County and Logan girls soccer squads met up for the first time of 2022 on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Willis Nesbit Stadium and it was the Lady Wildcats who came away with a slim 2-1 win. 

Coach Stuard Haugen's young Logan team, which features eight freshman and sophomore, got the scoring started as Jayden Long found the back of the net during the sixth minute to put the 'Cats ahead early. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you