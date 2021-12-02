AKRON, Ohio — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni watched his team make plenty of plays on Wednesday night against Akron.
The Thundering Herd simply didn’t make the ones to win the game.
Marshall allowed Akron one opportunity too many down the stretch as Akron’s Enrique Freeman scored five points in the final 24 seconds to give the Zips an exciting 88-86 win over the Herd at James A. Rhodes Arena.
“Making good plays does not qualify playing good,” D’Antoni said. “What qualifies (as) playing good is that you played as hard as you can play and made good plays and smart. You’ve got to be smart. Right now, we’re not exhibiting those (qualities).”
With three seconds left, Freeman knocked down two free throws after being fouled by Andrew Taylor following Taylor’s miss on a potential game-winner with the Herd able to hold for the final possession.
It was the final Marshall mistake in a night full of them for the Herd, who had plenty of exciting plays, but also as many that left D’Antoni scratching his head.
While Marshall faltered at the end, Freeman played to the whistle and led the Zips back, notching a three-point play off a dunk rebound in which the Herd allowed penetration to the rim, then didn’t box out on a missed layup attempt.
It was part of an agonizing last two minutes for Marshall (4-3) in which the Herd saw the Zips tie the game at the foul line after being fouled on their fourth shot at tying the game following two offensive rebounds and a Marshall turnover after they finally secured a rebound.
Following the tie, Marshall’s David Early knocked down a 3-pointer to give Marshall an 86-83 lead and Early had a chance to make it two possessions after a rebound with 28 seconds left, but a missed one-and-one opportunity led to Freeman’s and-1 dunk on the other end as momentum shifted.
Freeman continued the string of strong games for post players against the Herd, finishing with 24 points and 14 rebounds for Akron (4-3).
“We missed two one-and-ones right at the end,” said a frustrated D’Antoni as he rehashed the final minutes. “We gave up about three rebounds — efforts down there. We walked when you could’ve just held on to the ball — we didn’t have to go fast — just hang on to the ball. We’re making some mental mistakes.”
It was that type of night for the Herd and D’Antoni.
The loss spoiled a night in which Taevion Kinsey (30 points) and Taylor (26 points) each ended just one point below their career highs while leading the Herd on a comeback after a lackluster start left Marshall in a double-digit hole early in the second half.
Akron’s Bryan Trimble nailed a 3-pointer — one of seven he hit on the night — to make it 56-44 before Taylor, Kinsey and Early led an 18-4 run that used Early’s 3-pointer to produce a 62-60 lead, which led to the frantic finish.
While the final sequences of the game were noteworthy, Kinsey said it was the beginning of the game that ultimately is what cost his team victory on Wednesday night.
“That game wasn’t won or lost at the end of the game,” Kinsey said. “That game was won or lost in the beginning of the game. We came out and we played sluggish, we played slow and we played soft. We can’t have those type of moments.”
The Zips took a 49-40 lead into halftime after a first half in which Marshall’s defense struggled to stop anything the Akron offense did.
Akron was coming off a Florida trip in which the Zips went 1-2 and were held to 43 and 45 points in consecutive losses to Fordham and Appalachian State.
The Zips eclipsed those marks in the first half with Trimble and former Huntington Prep product Greg Tribble serving as the catalyst.
Trimble, who had five of his seven 3-pointers in the first half, scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half while Tribble had a hand in all the points during a 9-0 run that produced the halftime advantage.
Ali Ali had 16 points for Akron while Tribble had 12 points.
Early finished with 11 in the loss for Marshall, who returns to action against Duquesne at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.