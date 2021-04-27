CHAPMANVILLE – Lincoln County broke open Monday's game at Chapmanville and ended up by doubling up on the Lady Tigers' softball team in a 12-6 win over CRHS at Chapmanville's Ronnie Ooten Field.
Chapmanville dropped to 3-5 on the season, while Lincoln County improved to 7-1.
CRHS led 2-0 after three innings before a four-run top of the fourth put the Lady Panthers on top, 4-2. LCHS led 4-3 after five and 8-6 after sixth. Lincoln County then pushed four insurance runs across in the top of the seventh to break the game open.
LCHS outhit the Lady Tigers 14-11.
Josie Bird led the way for the Lady Panthers as she was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Natalie Fout, Koree Roberts, Maci Lunsford and Allyson Layne were all 2-for-4 at the plate. Layne knocked in three runs, Bird two and Lunsford one. Fout and Roberts both had a double.
Megan Stump added a hit and two RBIs. Haleigh Adkins and Shelby Browning each had a hit and an RBI. Kenzie Shaffer also had a run batted in.
Emma Muncy led Chapmanville as she was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Mattie Williams was 2-for-4 and Mikayla Tomblin 2-for-3 with a double.
Ashleigh Mahon and Baylee Belcher both doubled. Mahon also had a run batted in.
Sidney Varney and Sierra Cook each added singles.
Stump pitched the complete game win for the Lady Panthers, tossing seven inning and allowing six runs (four earned) and 11 hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Haley Adkins was the starting and losing pitcher for the Lady Tigers. She went 6 1/3 innings and gave up 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Chapmanville was coming off last Friday's 8-5 loss at Sherman.
The Lady Tigers were set to play at Man on Tuesday, then host Winfield on April 28. Nitro on April 29 and Wayne on April 30. CRHS plays at Mingo Central on May 3.
The Lady Panthers were scheduled to get back into action on Tuesday at home against Russell, Ky. LCHS then travels to Huntington on April 28 before hosting Winfield on May 3 and traveling to Spring Valley on May 4.
CHAPMANVILLE 2, TUG VALLEY 1: Chapmanville squeaked by Tug Valley, 2-1, on Thursday night at Naugatuck.
Sierra Cook pitched the complete game win for CRHS, striking out nine and walking one. Autumn Hall was the pitcher of record for Tug Valley. She fanned six and walked one and also had a double at the plate.
Emily Hatfield had a triple for the Lady Panthers. Amelia Wellman drove in one run.
Ashleigh Mahon doubled and had a sacrifice fly and sac bunt for CRHS. Mattie Williams went 2-for-3, while Emma Muncy and Sidnee Varney both singled.
Makayla Tomblin added an RBI single for Chapmanville.
HERBERT HOOVER 8, LOGAN 0: Logan dropped to 1-4 on the season with Friday night's 8-0 loss at Herbert Hoover in Cardinal Conference action.
Logan improved to 2-4 with Monday's 14-6 win over Sissonville.
No further details were available on the games.
SCOTT 9, LOGAN 1: The Logan softball team lost 9-1 to Scott on Thursday, April 22 at home.
No further details were available on the game.
SISSONVILLE 4, CHAPMANVILLE 2: Chapmanville lost 4-2 to Sissonville on Tuesday, April 20 at home.
Sidnee Varney and Erica Sigmond each had a double for CRHS. Sigmond also drove in a run.
Sierra Cook singled and also pitched for the Lady Tigers.
LOGAN 15, MINGO CENTRAL 0: Logan won its first game of the season on Tuesday, April 20, with a 15-0 victory at Mingo Central.
The game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
Emma Vinson pitched the win for the Lady Cats, striking out four in three innings.
Addison Brumfield was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Logan. Isabella Propst was 2-for-2 with three runs batted in, while Madison Adams went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Taylor Noe also had two hits for the Lady Cats.
Ashton Conn, Vinson and Ashlyn Conley each had a hit. Vinson and Conley both drove in a run.
Abby Baisden knocked in two runs.
Bryant, Noe, Adams and Vinson all doubled for LHS. Propst and Adams each had a triple.
The Miners committed nine errors in the game. Logan had one error.
MAN 3, WYOMING EAST 1: The Man softball team won 3-1 at Wyoming East on April 20 on the road.
The Lady Billies had previously won two games at Point Pleasant on April 17, blanking St. Marys 6-0 and defeated the host Lady Knights 3-2.
Man lost 1-0 at Westside on April 15 in its season opener.