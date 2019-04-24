HD Media
MORGANTOWN - The No. 20 West Virginia University baseball team rallied with a four-run eighth inning, but it was not enough in a 6-5 loss to Kansas in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers (24-14, 8-7 Big 12), who secured their fourth consecutive series win with a pair of victories yesterday, trailed 6-1 but came back with four runs on five hits in the eighth to make it a one-run game.
WVU put two on with two outs in the ninth inning, with the winning run on first, but the Jayhawks (20-18, 5-10 Big 12) got a strikeout to end the game and avoid the sweep.
West Virginia suffered its third loss in 16 home games this season.
In addition to its four consecutive Big 12 series victories, WVU has won 10 of its last 13 games.
"We had only four hits after six innings and ended up with 13, so yeah, when we start winning games, our last three games we won by walk-offs, you just get confidence in the last couple innings that you're going to come back and win the game," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "(Kansas) played well, they came out swinging the bat against (Kade) Strowd. People don't hit Strowd like that, so they did a good job. If you're in the Big 12, yeah, I get it, you're playing a last-place team, but the last place team beats the first place team all the time. Nothing to be ashamed about, it just feels bad to win a series when you've won the first two. If you've split the first two and win the series, you go home feeling great right now. We're still playing well, but you're right, that was a good battle at the end."
The Mountaineers welcomed Penn State to Morgantown on Tuesday.
WVU SWEEPS KANSAS: A wild pitch scored the game-winning run in the 11th inning as the No. 20 West Virginia University baseball team walked off Kansas, 4-3, for the second time on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
In game two of Saturday's doubleheader, junior center fielder Brandon White scored from third on a wild pitch with one out in the 11th inning.
Following a 2:40 weather delay at the end of the sixth inning, West Virginia took a 3-1 lead in the eighth, but Kansas tied the game at 3-3 on a two-out, two-RBI single in the ninth.
The 11-inning victory came after West Virginia walked off Kansas, 1-0, in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader on a ninth-inning home run by junior first baseman Marques Inman.
For a second consecutive outing, junior right-handed starter Alek Manoah struck out 15 batters in a complete-game shutout as junior first baseman Marques Inman hit a walk-off home run to propel the No. 20 West Virginia University baseball team to a 1-0 victory over Kansas in Saturday's first game of the twinbill.
In the opening game of a doubleheader, Manoah turned in his third consecutive scoreless outing as the Mountaineers (23-13, 7-6 Big 12) notched their second walk-off win in their last three games. As he extended his shutout streak to 31.2 consecutive innings, Manoah did not allow a run on three hits with no walks and 15 strikeouts. The shutout performance comes a week after he gave up just four hits with 15 strikeouts in 9.0 innings last week in a win over No. 11 Texas Tech.
Manoah earned his team-leading sixth win of the season against the Jayhawks (19-17, 4-9 Big 12) with the help of Inman's walk-off home run to center field to lead off the ninth inning.
The homer, which sailed 424 feet, was his sixth of the season and team-high 15th of his career. Inman was credited with the game-winning RBI for a third consecutive win.
The 15 strikeouts for Manoah gives him 95 this season and 200 in his career. He is the fourth player in program history with multiple 15-strikeout games in the same season, and the first since John Radosevich struck out 17 once and 16 twice in 1965.