LOGAN – It was a struggle.
A defensive struggle.
But in the end, it was the Logan High School girls' basketball team which advanced to Friday's Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 girls' basketball championship game with Wednesday night's 47-38 win over Lincoln County at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Logan, the top sectional seed, rated No. 6 in the state, and one of four ranked teams in the section, improved to 9-3 on the season and is scheduled to host No. 3 Huntington St. Joe (11-2) in Friday's finals at 7:30 pm. St. Joe beat No. 5-ranked Wayne 63-51 in the other sectional game on Wednesday night as the Pioneers saw their season come to an end at 11-4.
Lincoln County, ranked No. 8 in the state and the fourth seed, closed out its season at 10-5.
Logan was able to win the rubber match with LCHS. The Lady Cats had beaten the Panthers, 53-40, on March 10 at home, and then lost to Lincoln County, on 61-55 on April 7 at Hamlin.
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with 24 points. She was the only Lady Cat player to reach double digits in scoring.
Avery Lucas and Kenly Kveton paced LCHS with eight points each.
Logan led just 33-30 after three but used a 9-0 fourth quarter run to put the game out of reach as LHS went on top 42-30.
Jill Tothe fueled the run with back-to-back 3s. Raegan Quick scored on a backdoor cut and was fouled. She tacked on the free throw, finishing a three-point play and putting Logan on top by 12 with 3:50 left.
The late surge ended up being the dagger for the Panthers.
Logan's harassing defense, and the numerous Lincoln County turnovers it caused, was one of the differences in the game.
“For the most part defensively we were very very good,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “We've been good all year on defense except in the first half the last time we played them. We didn't shoot extremely well again tonight but when we got a lead we played to our strengths. We were able to spread people out and get to the basket and we did that effectively.”
Despite the uneven shooting performance, Logan made enough big baskets when it counted.
“We made a lot of clutch baskets,” Gertz said. “We made four 3s and every one of them was clutch. Jill's two were very big. Autumn Adkins also made a big one. I've been onto her lately. I told her that she's a shooter and to not be afraid to shoot and she made a huge 3 in the first half. That was as big as any basket that she made all night because we were struggling up until that point.”
Tothe and Quick each had six points in the game. Abbie Myers had four, Autumn Adkins three and Emma Elkins and Natalie Blankenship chipped in with two points apiece.
Allee Albright netted seven for Lincoln County and KeKe Henderson added six.
Logan led 11-10 after one quarter and went up 19-15 with 1:10 left until half after Adkins drilled a key 3 from the corner.
The Lady Cats led just 21-19 at the half.
Lincoln County hung around, eventually taking a 30-28 lead with 1:42 left after a 3-pointer by Natalie Fout.
Ilderton put Logan back on top, 31-30 with a 3 and added a bucket on a drive down the lane as the Lady Cats led 33-30 after three.
The fourth quarter run then put LCHS away.
It was defensive struggle, Gertz said.
“Both teams play good defense and will make you shoot bad,” he said. “Lincoln County is 10-5. They've lost to us twice and every one of their losses was to top 10 teams. Our section is by far the toughest section in this state.”
Lincoln County coach Randy Adkins said Logan's Ilderton was the driving force in the Lady Cats' win.
“Logan is a good basketball team,” he said. “Ilderton is a tremendous player. She's hard to stop. Every time we play them that's the kind of game that she has. I just credit them. I hate to lose and hate to lose a game like this. They are good ball team and I wish them all the luck in the world.”
The win not only advances Logan to Friday's sectional finals but also automatically puts them in next week's regional co-finals.
Logan played Huntington St. Joe once this season – on March 8 at Logan – resulting in a 65-62 overtime win by the Lady Cats.