The Logan High School girls basketball team played even at Mingo Central for nearly four quarters.
But a late surge by the Miners was enough as Mingo Central defeated the Lady Cats 63-54 on Monday night at the Mingo Central gym atop Miner Mountain.
Logan trailed 57-54 with 2:16 left in the game but did not score a single point the rest of the way as Mingo Central tallied the final six points of the contest.
“It was a heck of a game for 30 minutes,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said.
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a 26-point effort. She hit a pair of 3-pointers on the night.
Natalie Blankenship had 13 points and Jill Tothe 11 for Logan. Each drilled a trio of treys.
Emma Elkins and Raegan Quick chipped in with two points each.
Ziah Rhodes led Mingo Central with 25 points. Scarlett Thomason had 15 and Zoe Evans 10.
Logan led 18-17 after one quarter but fell behind 34-32 at the half. A 15-8 surge by the Miners put MCHS on top 49-40 after three. Both teams tallied 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Logan dropped its fourth straight game and fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the Cardinal Conference with the loss.
Mingo Central improved to 5-1, 4-1. The Miners last played on Dec. 21 in a 57-17 blowout win at Poca. The only loss to date was an 81-44 setback at home to Winfield on Dec. 14.
The Lady Cats host the Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase this Friday and Saturday nights at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
The first-ever even has nine games in two days on the schedule.
“There will be two great days of showcase girls’ basketball,” Gertz said. “We don’t do enough of that in this state. You have all these boys’ showcases and it’s great and I love to go watch them. Chapmanville has had a couple of them down there this year. Our boys have been to Tennessee and Beckley. We wanted to do the same thing for our girls and for others. A lot of teams wanted to come down here and play. Summers County is one of them. They wanted to play at the field house.”
Logan takes on Scott on Friday at 9 p.m. and hosts 3A George Washington on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Action begins on Friday at 6 p.m. as Madison Middle School takes on the Logan Middle School girls.
Then at 7:30 p.m., Chapmanville Regional High School’s girls play Summers County.
The 9 p.m. nightcap has host Logan taking on Scott.
The showcase then concludes on Saturday with six games.
At noon, Lincoln County faces off with Independence. Then in Game 2 at 1:30 p.m., Chapmanville Regional battles with Martin County, Kentucky. Game 3 at 3 p.m. has Tug Valley squaring off with Summers County.
The 4:30 p.m. game pits East Fairmont against Mingo Central. Then at 6 p.m., Wayne plays North Marion. The nightcap and finale at 7:30 p.m. has host Logan taking on Class AAA George Washington.