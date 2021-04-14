Tanner Whitten was a one-man wrecking crew for Wyoming East in the Warriors’ 42-39 win over Chapmanville on Tuesday, April 6 at New Richmond.
Whitten scored the final seven points of the game and helped the Warriors overcome a 39-35 deficit late in the game. He tallied 17 points on the night.
Chapmanville dropped to 5-6 on the season with the loss.
Wyoming East, a Region 3 opponent of the Tigers, improved to 4-6.
Brody Dalton led the Tigers with 10 points. He was the only Tiger to reach double digits in scoring. Zion Blevins and Hunter Jeffrey tossed in eight points each.
Chandler Johnson tacked on 11 points for Wyoming East.
Chapmanville’s game on Wednesday vs. Liberty-Raleigh was canceled.
The Tigers then won 65-47 at Sissonville on Thursday to improve to 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Cardinal Conference.
No further information was available on the game.
CRHS was slated to play at sectional foe Liberty-Raleigh on Tuesday night. The Tigers then host county rival Logan on Thursday, April 15 and close out the regular season on April 19 at home against Wayne.