WAYNE — The Wayne Pioneers used to own the Chapmanville Tigers.
Until last year.
That’s when the Chapmanville Regional High School football team pulled off a narrow win over the Pioneers, breaking a 15-game losing skid dating back to 1991.
But on Friday night at Wayne, the Pioneers had their way again with Chapmanville, topping the Tigers 28-14 at a frosty Pioneer Field in Wayne.
Wayne, which leads 22-3 in the all-time series with Chapmanville, improved to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the Cardinal Conference. The Pioneers, which also beat Scott, 12-6 earlier in the season, sit in first place in the league standings.
Chapmanville dropped to 1-2, 1-1.
Last season, Chapmanville won a 7-6 nail-biter over the Pioneers. Before that, Wayne had beat the Tigers every year from 2004-18. Chapmanville scored back-to-back victories over Wayne in 1990 and 1991, winning 19-18 and 22-6.
Friday night’s game was aired live on WCHS-TV as part of the Charleston station’s weekly Friday Night Rivals Series. With seating still limited to immediate parents of players and family in the age of COVID-19, the TV audience was likely sizable.
The Pioneers were playing their third game in seven days and showed no real signs of fatigue. Wayne was coming off last Friday night’s 31-20 loss at Midland Trail and Monday’s 34-14 setback at home to Lincoln County.
Wayne raced out to a 22-0 lead at halftime and then held off the Tigers late in the game.
Chapmanville was able to get on the board with a pair of third quarter touchdown passes from quarterback Brody Dalton to Preston Smith covering 17 and 24 yards. Smith also reeled in a two-point conversion pass from Dalton.
That cut it to 22-14.
The Tigers were threatening again early in the fourth quarter, but Dalton’s fourth down pass to the end zone was tipped then picked off by Wayne’s Jake Merritt.
But Wayne was able to reach the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter as Levi Gilkerson raced in from 19 yards out on the first play of the period.
The Pioneers scored on the fifth play of their opening drive as Ethan Bowens ran in from 25 yards out.. The PAT kick was wide right but Wayne led 6-0 with 10:29 left in the opening quarter. A 27-yard run by Bowens on the second snap put Wayne into Chapmanville territory at the 31-yard line.
The Tigers threatened on their opening drive, buoyed by a 36-yard run by Dalton on a fourth-and-four play. The drive stalled, however, as a fourth-and-three play at the Wayne 24 fell incomplete.
David Peluso then intercepted Wayne QB Hayden Owens on an acrobatic one-handed grab along the sideline at the CRHS 28-yard line.
Chapmanville later drove to the Wayne 26 but the Tigers turned it over on downs again as Jaxson Turner was stopped short of the sticks on a fourth-and-one play.
The Tigers fumbled the ball away on their next drive and Wayne was able to capitalize as Justin Childs punched in a 14-yard TD run with 5:46 left until halftime. Owens passed to Bowens on the two-point conversion play and the Pioneers led 14-0.
Later, Bowens raced to the house on a 47-yard touchdown run with 1:59 to go, and with the Owens to Brody Maynard two-point conversion connection, the Pioneers led 22-0.
Bowens rolled up 148 yards rushing on 22 carries in the game. Childs added 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground as the Pioneers amassed 311 yards rushing on the evening.
Dalton was 13 of 23 passing for 153 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Chapmanville. Smith reeled in six passes for 91 yards.
Caleb Whitt had 14 carries for 66 yards and one catch for one yard. Dalton added 45 yards on the ground on seven attempts. Turner finished with seven carries for 32 yards and four catches out of the backfield for 49 yards. Josh Atwood had three carries for five yards.
Chris Farley had one catch for four yards. David Peluso had one grab for eight yards.
Wayne outgained Chapmanville, 333-311 on the night.
On defense, Evan Plumley led the way with 10 solo tackles and four assists. Whitt had six solo tackles and two assists. Colby Collins had five solos and four assists. Nate Walsh contributed five solos, four assists and one sack. Turner had five solo stops and two assists.
Atwood had four solos and two assists. Keith Kennedy had four solos and one assist on the night.
Hunter Lambert had three solos and one assisted tackle.
Peluso had two solos, three assists and the interception. Smith had two tackles.
Elijah Stollings had one solo and two assists. Brady Dalton, James Stevens and Ryan Chapman had one solo and one assist. Lance Scott and Jereme Browning each had a tackle. Topping had one assist.
Chapmanville was penalized seven times for 60 yards. Wayne had five flags for 55 yards.
The Tigers were slated to host Lincoln County on Tuesday night in an added game to the schedule. CRHS then hosts Nitro this Friday night in a Cardinal Conference matchup.