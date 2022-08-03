Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CINCINNATI — Lincoln County sophomore standout catcher Josie Bird was recently recognized by the Cincinnati Reds and Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench for winning the 2022 Johnny Bench Award as the top softball catcher in West Virginia.

The Reds and the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum hosted a luncheon at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, July 26, honoring the 10 winners of the 2022 Johnny Bench Awards, which was presented by MSA Sport

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

