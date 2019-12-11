The Logan High School boys’ basketball family lost a legend on Sunday as former legendary player Mark Hatcher passed away at his home in Monaville.
He was 66.
Hatcher, the uncle of the former Logan coach of the same name, led the Wildcats to a Class AAA state runner-up finish his junior year in 1970.
The following season in 1971, Hatcher led Logan to an undefeated regular season. The Wildcats, however, were upset in the state tournament. At season’s end, he was named as a High School All-American.
Hatcher went on to play college ball at Virginia Tech but his playing days were cut short his freshman year due to a knee injury.
Hatcher was a longtime educator in the Logan County Schools System and closed out his basketball career as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Logan coach Zach Green said Hatcher’s passing was a great loss to entire community.
“The town of Logan and our Logan basketball family lost a legend today,” Green said on Facebook. “My heart is heavy for Joe Hatcher, Mark Hatcher, Allan Hatcher and their family. Uncle Mark was one of the first people to welcome me into his home when I became a Wildcat and I’ll never forget that! From those van rides on away games to him sitting me down and showing me his letters from Adolph Rupp and other legendary coaches, he was always good to me and always supported me. May you rest in peace Golden Boy!”