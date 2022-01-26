Lenore Middle tops Harts in battle of undefeated teams By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Jan 26, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Harts Middle School’s Austin Adkins shoots in traffic in Saturday’s loss to the Lenore Rangers. PAUL ADKINS | The Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAPMANVILLE — When undefeated middle school teams Lenore and Harts met on Saturday afternoon in Chapmanville’s Country Roads Showcase something had to give.In the end it was the Lenore Rangers which came out on top, handing the Lions their first loss of the season before a large crowd at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.Lenore improved to 10-0 on the season with the win. Harts dropped to 9-1.The Rangers led 24-22 at the half, 39-31 after three and held on for the win.Bryson Elia led Lenore with 21 points. Jace Hall had 14, Preston May 11 and Devin Maynard three. {span style=”font-family: Arial, sans-serif;”}Cameron Slone chipped in with one point.{/span}Brayden Strange led Harts with 18 points.Benji Adkins tossed in seven, Austin Adkins six, Dawson Adkins four, Alex Toney three and Wesley Watts two. LOGAN 49, POCA 22: The Logan Middle School basketball team topped Poca, 49-22, on Monday, improving to 6-6 on the season.Grayson Sanders and Ivan Miller led LMS with 13 points each. Adam Baisden had eight and Bentley Williamson seven.Crew Blankenship, Zo Murphy, Alex Good and Adex Martin tossed in two each.Logan also won the JV game as Murphy led the way with 13 points.The T-Wolves play Wednesday at Chapmanville Middle.HELP US GET THE SCORES: Middle school boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches and/or scorebook keepers are encouraged to report scores of games and statistics to The Logan Banner.Information can be emailed to Logan Banner Sports Editor Paul Adkins at: padkins@hdmediallc.com. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView