GLEN DANIEL – The Logan High School football team's bid to go 4-0 for the first time since 1990 was dashed on Friday night as the Class AA No. 10-ranked Wildcats lost 20-14 on the road at Liberty-Raleigh.
Logan dropped to 3-1 on the season, while Liberty-Raleigh improved to 1-1. It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
“We left a lot of points on the table,” Man coach Gary Mullins said. “I did not do a good job putting us in a situation to be successful on offense. I gave up on the run too early and I let Liberty-Raleigh limit us to three players. I have to do a better job getting Kolton (Goldie) and Garrett (Williamson) involved. We will work harder this week and our offense will be better.”
Logan quarterback Jordan Hayes was 14 of 28 passing for 195 yards on the night with two touchdowns on strikes of 20 and 15 yards. He was intercepted twice.
Aiden Slack had four catches for 68 yards and had a 20-yard TD grab.
Carson Kirk reeled in five catches for 50 yards.
Dawson Maynard had two grabs for 58 yards, including a 15-yard TD catch.
Kolton Goldie snatched three passes for 19 yards and caught a 2-point conversion pass.
Logan was held to 44 yards rushing on 10 carries. Hayes led the way as he ran five times for 36 yards.
Slack had four returns on punts or kickoffs for 115 yards.
Goldie led the Logan defense with 9.5 tackles. Slack had nine tackles.
Bryce Davis had 7.5 tackles, Noah McNeely had 5.5 tackles and Chance Maynard and Brayden Chambers had 4.5 stops each.
Carson Kirk and Landon Adkins each had four tackles and Brennan Goff had 3.5 stops.
Cameron Allred finished with two tackles. Ryan Roberts, Caden Noe and Williamson each had one tackle.
Adkins also blocked a punt.
Logan is scheduled to return to Cardinal Conference action on Friday, Sept. 24, as Winfield comes to town. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Logan's Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
2021 Logan High School Football Schedule (3-1, 2-0):
Aug. 27: at Man, W 21-14
Sept. 3: *Sissonville, W 40-14
Sept. 10:*at Wayne, W 27-20
Sept. 17: at Liberty-Raleigh, L 14-20
Sept. 24: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: *Scott, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: BYE WEEK
Nov. 5: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com