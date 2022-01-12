LOGAN — It may be snowy and still in January but the Logan High School football team is looking forward to the upcoming 2022 season.
The Wildcats recently completed its schedule.
It will be virtually the same as last year’s with non-conference games against Man and Liberty-Raleigh and eight Cardinal Conference contests.
The only thing different is the flipping of the venues for nine of the games and the switching of the Liberty-Raleigh and Poca weeks.
This year, Logan will play the Dots in Week 4 and the Raiders in Week 9, a flip from the 2021 season.
Logan will be traveling to Liberty-Raleigh for the second straight year.
Logan is coming off last year’s 6-4 season as the Wildcats closed out with a 48-6 loss at No. 1-ranked and Cardinal champion Herbert Hoover and the state’s No 17 ranking.
Logan missed the playoffs but just one spot.
The Wildcats were looking for their first post-season bid since 2013.
Logan came up a little bit short but the season was a success.
The Wildcats enjoyed their first winning season in eight years and bounced back from a 9-27 combined showing over the last four seasons under former coaches James Toth and Jimmy Sheppard.
Coach Gary Mullins orchestrated the comeback as he returned to the helm for the first time since 2016. He had led Logan to 61 wins and five playoff appearances in his previous stint covering 13 years from 2004-16.
“This is the second team that I’ve finished 17th,” Mullins said in an earlier interview. “Not too much fun. Overall, we had a good year. We had a winning season and we were the county champions. We beat some really good teams, including Scott, which made it to the playoffs. They are showing what kind of team they are. I’m proud of my players. They fought all the way to the end.”
Two close losses to Liberty-Raleigh (20-14) and Poca (14-12) ended up being the difference. Had one of those flipped, Logan would have likely had enough points to reach the post-season.
“We thought that we gave away the Liberty-Raleigh game,” Mullins said. “Had we won that game we would have been the 11th seed and would have went to North Marion. We left an opportunity on the table but we were right there all year. We didn’t play very well on Friday night (at Hoover). Other than that, we showed up every week and gave ourselves an opportunity to win. That’s all that you can ask for.”
The Wildcats will once again open the season with the county rival Man Hillbillies on Aug. 25 at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium. The Cats defeated Man 21-14 on the road last season.
Logan then plays at Sissonville on Sept. 2 in the Cardinal Conference opener before hosting Wayne on Sept. 9 and Poca on Sept. 16.
The Wildcats beat Wayne, 27-20, last season to notch its first victory over the Pioneers since 1943.
After playing Wayne, Logan hosts Nitro on Sept. 30, then hits the road at Scott on Oct. 7 and at Liberty-Raleigh on Oct. 14.
Logan plays at Chapmanville on Oct. 21, has a bye week on Oct. 28 and closes out the regular season on Nov. 4 at home against Joey Field’s Herbert Hoover Huskies.
The Wildcats will be looking for a new quarterback this fall as senior Jordan Hayes will graduate this spring.
Hayes was 124 of 229 passing (54.1%) for 1,821 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for another 225 yards and a scored a TD.
His likely replacement will be rising senior QB Jaxon Cogar, a transfer from Westside. Cogar is currently playing basketball for the Wildcats.
Cogar put up some big numbers this season for Westside.
In a 29-22 loss to Tug Valley, he accounted for 310 yards of total offense.
Going into the latter parts of the season, the dual threat QB had run or passed the ball on nearly 73 percent of Westside plays.
Other seniors will be lost as well including senior wide receiver Carson Kirk, Kolton Goldie, Noah McNeely, Chance Maynard, Chase Maynard, Tristain Burgess and Matthew Hutchinson are the other seniors.
Goldie had a big year in 2021 for Logan.
He ran for 490 yards on 98 carries and scored four touchdowns. He also saw time at quarterback where he completed 14 of 26 passes for 278 yards with five touchdowns and one pick.
On defense, Goldie was Logan’s leading tackler with 85 stops. He also had two on-side kick recoveries, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and two caused fumbles.
Goldie has received a college football offer from Division II West Virginia State University.
Several other key Wildcats will be back next season, including wide receiver/running back Aiden Slack, Garrett Williamson, Dawson Maynard, Brayden Chambers, Bryce Davis., Brennan Goff, Cameron Allred and many others.
“We have to work hard in the weight room and have a full off-season,” Mullins said.
2022 Logan High School Football Schedule:
Aug. 25: Man, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: *Poca, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: *at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: *Nitro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: *at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: BYE WEEK
Nov. 4: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game
2021 Logan High School Football Schedule (6-4, 5-3):
Aug. 27: at Man, W 21-14
Sept. 3: *Sissonville, W 40-14
Sept. 10:*at Wayne, W 27-20
Sept. 17: at Liberty-Raleigh, L 14-20
Sept. 24: *Winfield, L 20-41
Oct. 1: *at Nitro, W 19-0
Oct. 8: *Scott, W 21-12
Oct. 15: *at Poca, L 12-14
Oct. 22: *Chapmanville, W 24-14
Oct. 29: BYE WEEK
Nov. 5: *at Herbert Hoover, L 6-48
*Cardinal Conference game