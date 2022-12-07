HAMLIN — After a six-win season a year ago the Lincoln County Panthers are hungry for a bounce back season in the upcoming 2022-23 hoops campaign.
“We’re a little but more antsy to prove ourselves this year,” longtime Panther coach Rodney Plumley said. “Those kids didn’t like putting that L on the season last year after producing winning seasons the previous seven years.”
If the Panthers are going to get back to their winning ways this season they are going to heavily rely on two key returners in junior guard Cam Blevins and senior forward Sawyer Tomblin.
“Sawyer and Cam both got some quality minutes the year before last on a good basketball team and I think as returning starters they are hungry to get us back to that,” coach Plumley said.
Last season as a sophomore Blevins averaged a team best 15 points per game to go along with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.5 steals. He hit a team best 48 three-pointers and shot 78 percent from the foul line.
“Cam has got more of a motor with the basketball in his hand than anybody that I’ve had around,” Plumley said. “He can really scoot up and down the floor with the ball and can score from all levels. We’re just trying to get him to understand the basic intricacies of a basketball game and how he can be in control of that. We’re trying to bring his level up on defense to where his offense is, if that happens, we’re talking about an all-state player.”
A season ago as a junior Tomblin was the third leading scorer dropping 8.5 points and 5 rebounds a night while also drilling 23 trifectas.
“Sawyer is just a solid player,” Plumley said. “He can get tough baskets, knock down perimeter shots, and he’s just extremely intelligent and crafty with the ball. He surprises a lot of people with what he can do around the basket.”
Expected to step into the starting lineup this season are reserves from a season ago in senior Willis Graham and junior Austin Adkins. They each averaged three points a game last season.
“Willis Graham played for us off the bench last year and is going to play a lot for us this year,” Plumley said. “He’s not real big at 6’3” and can jump out the gym. And with him being a senior and having the most experience we’re going to rely on him to demonstrate a toughness on the inside to bang with bigger and heavier guys. And then Austin Adkins is a guy that’s always going to deliver. It may not be flashy numbers but he’s always going to give you hard and confident play. He’s just Mr. Consistent in practice during the offseason.”
Looking to receive his first meaningful varsity minutes is junior Aydin Shaffer who got minutes in seven games a year ago.
“Aydin dressed varsity for us last year and is a real good shooter,” Plumley said. “He can light it up from the outside and might be our top IQ player. He just keeps improving.”
Back in the fold this year is junior guard Will Sheppard after he set out a season ago. Sheppard last played as a freshman and is back out fighting for minutes this season. A quartet of sophomores in Drew Banks, Wyatt Edwards, Dakota Wood, and Lucas Johaim will also be trying to earn minutes while senior Blake Adkins will round out the varsity squad.
This season is the third year of the WVSSAC’s 4-classification system. Lincoln County will once again compete in Class AAA Region IV Section II, which is arguably the toughest section and region in the state.
Joining the Panthers in Section II is defending AAA Champion Logan as well as Wayne and Scott. On the other side of the region in section I is defending champion Nitro, Winfield, Point Pleasant, and Ripley.
This years schedule will feature home-and-home against sectional opponent and state semi finalist Scott as well as a much improved Wayne team and regional games against Winfield, Nitro, Ripley. And Point Pleasant.
“I feel like it’s a good schedule for us,” Plumley said. “We got some teams in there that are really going to test where we’re at.”
Lincoln County will also once again play in the annual Ritchie County Christmas Tournament in December and will travel to Knightstown, Indiana on Feb. 18 to play Point Pleasant inside the historic Hoosier Gymnasium.
The gym is famous for being the homecourt of the Hickory High School Huskers in the popular basketball movie Hoosiers starring Gene Hackman and Dennis Hopper.
“I kind of wish that game was early in the season, it’s going to be that attraction on there that’s always down the road.” Plumley said. “It’s going to be a tremendous experience for the program.”
Coach Plumley is being assisted this season by Kyle Garretson, Alex Elkins, Greg Colegrove, and Will Carpenter.
2022-23 Lincoln County Boys Basketball Schedule
12/09/22 7:30 p.m. A — Mingo Central
12/13/22 7:30 p.m. A — Ripley
12/16/22 7:00 p.m. A — Buffalo
12/19/22 7:30 p.m. A — Sissonville
12/23/22 7:30 p.m. A — Braxton County
12/29/22 TBA A — Ritchie Co. Tournament
12/30/22 TBA A — Ritchie Co. Tournament
01/03/23 7:30 p.m. H — Point Pleasant
01/06/23 7:30 p.m. H — Scott
01/13/23 7:30 p.m. H — Liberty (Raleigh)
01/17/23 7:30 p.m. H — Wayne
01/21/23 7:30 p.m. A — Man High
01/24/23 7:30 p.m. H — Ripley
01/28/23 TBA p.m. A — Scott
01/31/23 7 p.m. A — Winfield
02/03/23 7:30 p.m. H — Buffalo
02/07/23 11:30 a.m. A — Lewis Co. at W.V. State
02/10/23 7:30 p.m. H — Mingo Central
02/11/23 7:30 p.m. A — Liberty (Raleigh)
02/15/23 7:30 p.m. H — Nitro
02/18/23 6:00 p.m. A — Point Pleasant at The Hoosier Gym
02/23/23 7:30p.m. H — Braxton County
2022-23 Lincoln County Boys Basketball Roster
Name Position Class
Sawyer Tomblin — forward — Sr.
Willis Graham — center/forward — Sr.
Blake Adkins — center — Sr.
Cam Blevins — point guard — Jr.
Austin Adkins — guard — Jr.
Aydin Shaffer — guard — Jr.
Will Shepherd — guard/point guard — Jr.
Wyatt Edwards — center — Soph.
Drew Banks — forward — Soph.
Dakota Wood — guard/point guard — Soph.
Lucas Johaim — center/forward — Soph.