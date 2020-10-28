CHAPMANVILLE — Lincoln County pulled away from the Chapmanville Regional High School football team on Tuesday night and was able to come away with a 46-16 win over the Tigers at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
It was the first meeting between the two teams since 2006.
Lincoln County was able to even the all-time series 1-1. The Panthers lost 7-6 to the Tigers in the 2006 game.
Chapmanville dropped to 1-3 on the season with the loss. Lincoln County improved to 3-2.
The Panthers led just 14-8 at the half, then pulled away from Chapmanville.
With 5:11 to go in the third quarter, Isaiah smith scored on a 6-yard TD run. Nolan Shimp then ran in the two-point conversion as the Panthers led 22-8.
The Tigers struck back with a defensive touchdown with 11:51 to go in the game as Caleb Whitt recovered a Lincoln County fumble in the end zone. Jaxson Turner ran in the two-point conversion, cutting the Panthers’ lead to 22-16.
Lincoln County then added three more touchdowns, turning it into a route.
With 9:52 left, Shimp fired a 10-yard TD pass to Luke Adkins and Shimp then connected with Adkins on the two-point conversion play as the Panthers led 30-16.
Then with 6:41 to go in the game, Lincoln County reached the end zone again with a 97-yard pick-six by Isaiah Koontz. Smith tacked on the two-point conversion run to make it 38-16.
The Panthers scored one more touchdown with 2:58 left as Smith scored on a 23-yard touchdown run. Shimp added the two-point conversion run to close out the scoring.
Lincoln County struck first at the 7:23 mark of the first quarter as Shimp scored on a 40-yard TD run. Smith then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Chapmanville tied it 8-8 with 9:17 to go until halftime as Turner scored from 3 yards out and then added on the two-point conversion run.
The Panthers then took a 14-8 lead with 7:08 remaining in the first half as Shimp tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to William Phillips.
Whitt led Chapmanville’s ground game as he ran with the ball 16 times for 72 yards. He also caught two passes for 30 yards.
QB Brody Dalton was 11 of 25 passes for 188 yards and an interception. Dalton also had 11 carries for 34 yards.
Smith reeled in three passes for 89 yards. Turner had four catches for 56 yards. David Peluso had two grabs for 13 yards.
Fred Miller had five carries for 34 yards.
Josh Atwood paced the Chapmanville defense with five solo tackles and three assists. Colby Collins and Evan Plumley each had four solos and two assists. Whitt finished with four tackles and one assist.
Preston Smith and Nate Walsh each had three solos and three assists, while Turner, Peluso, R.J. Jones, Ryan Chapman and Keith Kennedy both had three solos and one assist. Kennedy also had a fumble recovery.
Lance Scott had two tackles and three assists. Elijah Stollings had two solos and one assist. Brady Dalton had two tackles. Riley Ferguson had one tackle and Miller had one assist.
LCHS was penalized 10 times for 70 yards. The Tigers were flagged three times for 10 yards.
The Tigers are scheduled to host Nitro on Saturday at 1 p.m.