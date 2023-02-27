Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN - The defending Class AAA state champion Logan Lady Wildcats saw their season come to an end at 11-12 last Monday night, as they endured a second half struggle and ultimately fell to the visiting Lincoln County 36-33 in the Class AAA Region IV Section 2 semifinals.

Second-seeded Logan swept the regular season series, winning 58-53 at Lincoln County on January 30 and then edging the Lady Panthers 42-36 at Willie Akers Arena on February 13, but head coach Randy Adkins' third-seeded team got the last laugh on this night.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings