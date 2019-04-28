Lincoln County is hoping to unseat the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team this week as the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Softball Tournament is scheduled to get under way.
Lincoln County (17-14) is the host team, No. 1 seed and tournament favorite.
Chapmanville (14-11), the four-time defending sectional champions, is the No. 2 seed.
Both the Lady Panthers and Lady Tigers receive first-round byes and won't see action until Wednesday.
Logan (7-18) is the No. 3 seed, while Man (9-9) is fourth, Scott (7-16) fifth and winless Mingo Central (0-25) last.
The double-elimination tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at Hamlin as Man takes on Scott at 6 p.m. and Logan battles with Mingo Central at 8.
Lincoln County then plays the Man/Scott winner on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Chapmanville squares off with the Logan/Mingo winner at 8.
The tournament continues on Thursday and Friday with the championship game set for Monday, May 6. A winner-take-all final would then be played on May 7 if necessary.
Lincoln County took Chapmanville to the brink in last year's sectional tournament at Madison, topping the Lady Tigers 5-2 in eight innings in the championship round to force a second game the following night for all the marbles.
Chapmanville then won that one in convincing fashion, 14-0, to advance to the best-of-three Region 4 championship series with Poca where the Lady Tigers swept the Dots two games to none to advance to the state tournament at Vienna.
Lincoln County and Chapmanville met just once this season with the Lady Panthers winning 2-1 in eight innings on April 1 at Hamlin. The second meeting, scheduled for Friday night at Chapmanville, was rained out.
Chapmanville was 7-1 this season against sectional teams, while Lincoln County went 6-2.
Logan is heavily favored to beat Mingo Central in the opener. The Miners have struggled all season, being shut out 18 times and being held to one run on four other occasions.
The Lady Cats swept the Miners this season, winning 13-5 at home and taking a 13-1 victory at Mingo.
Man lost twice to Scott this season by 3-0 and 3-2 scores. The Lady Billies defeated Logan 3-1 this year and lost 1-0 in a 10-inning marathon at Chapmanville.
The Region 4 Section 2 winner will again play the Region 4 Section 1 champion in the upcoming regional series, which is again in a best-of-three format.
Section 1 is loaded with the likes of Sissonville, Winfield, Nitro and Point Pleasant. Wayne and Poca, which is struggling through a poor season, round out the six-team field.
The ultimate prize is a trip to the state tournament, which is set to be played May 22-23 at Jackson Memorial Park in Vienna.
Chapmanville has advanced to the state tourney the last three years, winning the Class AA state championship in 2016 and finishing as state runner-ups the last two seasons to Region 3 champion and Cardinal Conference team Herbert Hoover.
Hoover, 27-1 this season and 61-1 over the last two seasons, is a strong contender to win a third straight state championship.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Softball Tournament
(Double elimination)
At Lincoln County High School, Hamlin, W.Va.
Tuesday, April 30
No. 4 Man (9-9) vs. No. 5 Scott (7-16), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Logan (7-18) vs. No. 6 Mingo Central (0-25), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 1
No. 1 Lincoln County (17-14) vs. Man/Scott, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Chapmanville (14-11) vs. Logan/Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 2
Loser's bracket game, 6 p.m.
Loser's bracket game, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 3
Winner's bracket final, 6 p.m.
Loser's bracket game, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 6
Loser's bracket final, 6 p.m.
Sectional championship game, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 7
Sectional championship game (in necessary), 6 p.m.