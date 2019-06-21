Just 15 years ago Little League All-Star baseball tournament action was just as hot as the summer temperatures.
Every June and July a multitude of teams would gather for the District 2 Area 1 and Area 2 Tournaments and then afterwards, the District 2 Tournament itself before state tourney action was set to get under way.
All-Star teams would come from all over and from many communities.
Not just Logan, Man and Chapmanville, but also from Omar, Holden, Williamson, Red Jacket, Lenore and Kermit (later consolidated into Tug Valley), Delbarton, Pineville, Mullens, Madison, Wharton-Barrett, Baileysville, Oceana and other places as well.
Over the years all-star participation has continued to dwindle.
The area tournaments were eliminated years ago and a single District 2 tourney in the Coach Pitch, 9-10 and 11-12-year-old has been played last last several years comprising teams from Logan, Mingo, Boone, Wyoming and McDowell counties combined.
Just look at two of this year's tournaments.
Only two teams are set to play in the 9-11 tournament, while only five teams are in the 8-10 tourney. The Logan Little League is the host of both.
The 8-10 tourney is set to begin on Saturday with host Logan taking on Man at noon. Game 2 at 2 p.m. has Pineville and Madison playing each other. Game 3 is Sunday at 1 p.m. as Mullens plays the Logan/Man winner.
The double elimination tournament is set to conclude on June 26 with the championship game at 6 p.m.
Chapmanville and Logan play in the 9-11 tourney and are the only two teams. Game 1 is Saturday at 4 p.m. Game 2 is Sunday at 5. A Game 3, if necessary, is set for June 25 at 8 p.m.
The Pineville Little League is the host of the 10-12 all-star tourney, which is scheduled to get started on July 5.
