LOGAN — The Logan Middle School boys’ basketball team advanced in the Mid-Valley Conference Tournament with a 48-31 win over county rival Chapmanville on Saturday.
Ivan Miller led the LMS Timberwolves with 21 points. Adam Baisden tossed in 14, Bentley Williamson seven, Grayson Sanders three and Jayce Wolfe two.
LMS was slated to play Hurricane in the conference semifinals on Tuesday.
Logan previously lost 45-38 to Chapmanville last Thursday. Sanders led the Timberwolves with 15 points. Baisden had 10, Williamson six and Miller three. Crew Blankenship and Mason Spence chipped in with two points each.
No Chapmanville stats were available.
Back on Wednesday, LMS lost 43-41 to Madison Middle. Miller led Logan with an 18-point effort. Sanders netted eight, Adex Martin and Baisden had five each, Williamson tossed in three and Spence had two points.
Last Tuesday, LMS lost 61-47 to Ripley. Miller led the way by pouring in 25 points. Sanders had 12, Williamson five, Blankenship three and Baisden two.
HARTS 58, MAN 27: The Harts Middle School boys’ basketball team used a 27-1 run in the second half to pull away from Man in a 58-27 win over Man Middle School on Friday at Harts.
Harts had a balanced scoring attack in the win.
Wesley Watts had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lions. Brayden Strange also had a double-double performance with 12 points and 13 boards. Austin Adkins had 12 points, Benji Adkins 10, Dawson Adkins five and Clovis Walker three.
The scoring for Man was unavailable.
Harts then dropped to 13-3 on the season with a 50-47 loss to county rival Guyan Valley on Saturday.
Watts led Harts with 15 points. Austin Adkins had nine, Strange eight, Benji Adkins seven and Walker four. Alex Toney and Dawson Adkins chipped in with two points each.
“I was super proud of my kids. They fought until the end. They shot 36 foul shots we shot 16,” Harts coach Bradley Vance said.
HELP US GET THE SCORES: Middle school boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches and/or scorebook keepers are encouraged to report scores of games and statistics to The Logan Banner.