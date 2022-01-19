LMS boys roll past Point Pleasant; Harts improves to 9-0 By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Jan 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Logan Middle School boys’ basketball team ran its record to 5-6 on the season with Wednesday’s 47-30 win at home over Point Pleasant.Ivan Miller led the Timberwolves with 11 points.Grayson Sanders netted nine points, while Bentley Williamson had seven and Adex Martin five. Crew Blankenship, Alex Good and Landon Hall all had three points each.Adam Baisden, Mason Spence and Zo Murphy tossed in two points each.The Logan JV team also defeated Point Pleasant and got seven points each from Landon Hall and Alton Ellis. Murphy pitched in six points. The JV squad stands at 6-4 on the season.HARTS 45, SHERMAN 42: The Harts Middle School boys upped its record to 9-0 on the season with a 45-42 win over Sherman on Thursday, Jan. 13 at home.Benji Adkins led the Lions with 12 points and eight rebounds. Brayden Strange had 10 points, while Austin Adkins had nine. Dawson Adkins added seven, Wesley Watts four and Clovis Walker three.“We were rusty. We hadn’t played since December 28,” Harts coach Bradley Vance said.Avery Skeens led Sherman with 21 points.The Lions are off until Thursday, Jan. 20 when Harts is slated to host the Man Pioneers.HELP US GET THE SCORES: Middle school boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches and/or scorebook keepers are encouraged to report scores of games and statistics to The Logan Banner.Information can be emailed to Logan Banner Sports Editor Paul Adkins at: padkins@hdmediallc.com. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView