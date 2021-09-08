LMS team opens season with 14-6 win over Wyoming East By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Sep 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOGAN — It was a happy opener for the Logan Middle School football team, which defeated Wyoming East, 14-6, on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.Logan scored one touchdown on defense and one on special teams.Caden Justice ran back a kickoff 72 yards for one of the scores.Adam Baisden also had a 59-yard interception return for the other LMS touchdown.“We also had two touchdowns called back offensively,” Logan coach Brandon Adkins said. “One was a deep pass from Baisden to Justice. The other was a run by Preston Kovach.”The Timberwolves are scheduled to return to action on Sept. 9 at home against Ripley.LMS then plays at Winfield on Sept. 16, heads to Oceana on Sept. 23, and hosts Chapmanville on Sept. 30.Logan then closes out the regular season with three games — Oct. 7 at home against Man, Oct. 14 at Point Pleasant and Oct. 21 at Hurricane Middle School.MAN VS. CMS PPD: The Chapmanville Middle School vs. Man Middle School football game, originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Chapmanville was canceled due to COVID issues.The game may not be made up.It was scheduled to be the season opener for both teams. CMS will try again on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Wayne in a 7 pm kickoff.Chapmanville, coached by Martin Browning, will then host Poca on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m.The CMS homecoming game follows on Sept. 23 against Madison Middle School at 7.The Tigers then play at Logan on Sept. 30, host Harts on Oct. 7 on Eighth Grade Night, then close out on Oct. 14 at Sherman and Oct. 21 at George Washington Middle School.The Man Pioneers are slated to play again on Sept. 9 at Oceana. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.Man then hosts George Washington on Sept. 16 against George Washington at 7.The Pioneers host Matewan on Sept. 26, travel to Logan on Oct. 7, host Wyoming East on Oct. 14 and then play at Madison on Oct. 21.Mike Lunsford, Zach Pridemore and Jason Browning are the assistant coaches on Martin Browning’s staff.Man Middle is coached by Tootie Carter.Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView