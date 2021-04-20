The Logan Middle School track and field team found success on Saturday in its season opening meet at St. Marys.
Several Timberwolves turned in fine performances.
Kieran Tolliver, one of the LMS team captains, took second place in both the discus and shot putt, events he was added to as the last minute.
Other boys' team members include Randal Nash and Caleb Johnson. Johnson was third in the high jump.
The girls team ran a gamut of relays, but there was a slight change. They missed their first sprint medley relay while they were finishing out the shot putt competition.
But they were able to be added to the 4x800 relay, which is one of the more difficult runs in the sport, because each person runs two full laps around the track as opposed to varying distances. The girls team finished first with a time of 13:03, more than 11 seconds (and half a lap) ahead of the other teams.
Next, the girls had the distance medley, which is a relay that totals well over two miles. It was a hard fought race, as Logan took second place, missing out by less than two seconds. Both of these relays consisted of Emma Baker, Alexia Martin, Peytience Bragg and Shelby Mullins.
The girls came from behind in a seven-team relay to finish third in the 4x100 throwers relay with valiant efforts from Shelby Mullins, Hailey Collins, and Zoey Adkins.
The girls capped off the day with a big second-place finish in the 4x400 relay, finishing with a time of 5:35. The team was comprised of Adkins, Collins, and Bragg.
“It was an impressive outing for the first track meet in several years for the school as the Timberwolves are bringing top three finishes for seven of the nine events entered,” LMS coach Zach Anderson said.