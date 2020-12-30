MAN — The 2021 basketball season could be a special one for the Man High School Hillbillies.
The Billies had a record-breaking season last year, going 18-6 and winning the most ever games in a single campaign in school history.
With no graduating seniors, Man’s entire starting five comes back this season.
Many of the Billies’ reserves also return, and with Man dropping to a somewhat watered down Class A this season and also tossing in a couple of talented transfers, it could be a history in the making season.
With all these factors in Man’s favor, the Billies are not just hoping to make it to Charleston and the state tournament.
Man hopes to win the Class A state championship and bring home the first ever state basketball crown in school history.
T.J. Blevins, going into his fifth season, said his players have rose to the challenge, going from a winless 0-22 season, to seven wins, to 10, and then last year hitting the 18-win plateau.
This year could be the zenith.
“They bought into the program two years ago after their freshman season,” Blevins said.
Versatility is the name of the game for the Billies in Blevins’ system.
Man likes to run-and-gun and no one is afraid to step out and launch a 3-pointer.
Everyone can shoot, so everyone is a threat with the long range jumper.
“At any time any of them can shoot the 3,” Blevins said. “We like to run and gun. If we come down the floor three on one or three on two they’ve got the green light. Everyone of them on the floor. They’ve got the green light to pull up and shoot.”
The Billies also have versatility in handling the ball and that also poses matchup problems for many of Man’s foes.
“We have five guys that can play the one/two positions,” Blevins said. “All of them stretch the floor and are very athletic. I have a center, Austin Ball, who could run the point if need be. That’s a rarity because he’s the tallest player that we’ve got. Our top eight in our rotation can all bring the ball up the court. That is a rarity.”
Man was led last season by Ball, a 6-5 junior, who averaged 19.2 points and 9.5 points per game. He closed out the year with 12 double-double performances. Ball also had a team-best 49 blocked shots.
“His future is beyond bright,” Blevins said. “I had a little talk with him. I call him Groot, that’s the character from Guardians on the Galaxy. I nicknamed him that and he loves the name. I said, ‘listen Groot, what have you heard in the last four years from Chapmanville?’ He said, ‘Obinna.’ I said, ‘What have your heard in the last four years from Logan?’ He said, ‘Early.’ I said. ‘These last two years, what’s left, what will you hear from Man?’ He didn’t quite catch on at first. But I told him that now people are going to start talking about Austin Ball. I think that really sunk into him. He wasn’t being cocky but he said, ‘I understand coach. I think that you are right.’ I told him that now is his time to shine.”
With the first half of the season delayed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice due to COVID-19 concerns, boys’ hoop practices are slated to begin on Jan. 11 with first games set for Jan. 29. Man is slated to host new Class A sectional rival Tug Valley that night if all goes to plan.
With all of its starters coming back, and with Ball leading the way, Man expects to have a successful season and make a run for the state tournament, which has now been moved to April 6-10 at the Charleston Coliseum.
“There’s no reason why he can’t have a triple-double every night,” Blevins said. “He could score 25-30 points a game this season.”
Ball is listed as a center and is the tallest of the Man players, but he can also play any of the other four positions, including the back court.
A big man that can step out and shoot 3-pointers, Ball presents major matchup problems for opponents.
“He’s very versatile. If we get in trouble he can bring the ball up the floor for us anytime,” Blevins said. “I have to list him as the center because I like the old way of having two guards, two forwards and a center but he can play the one through five positions.”
Also returning is starter Caleb Blevins, a 6-3 junior, who averaged 13.3 points a game and was Man’s top 3-point shooter, sinking 53 from beyond the arc. Blevins, the coach’s son, broke a school record last season for 3-point shooting.
“Caleb Blevins set the (school) record last season for most 3s in a game with 10,” Coach Blevins said. “He’s grown and he’s on a weight program with his grandpa and he’s up to 190 and 6-3.”
Harless, a 6-3 junior, averaged five points a game last season and is another starter who comes back.
“Jeremiah Harless is a freakish athlete,” Blevins said. “He’s the quarterback for the Man football team. Most people don’t know this but this year he should be in the 10th grade. He’s actually a year behind these kids but he’s in the 11th grade. That’s how his age falls. He’s got unbelievable skills. He started dunking the ball last year. He got his height up.”
Peyton Adams, Man’s starting point guard, is also back. Adams, a 5-8 senior guard, checked in at 9.6 points per contest last season. He dished out a team-high 100 assists and made 38 shots from 3-point land.
Blevins said Adams made the Billies a complete team last year.
“Peyton Adams was our missing piece last year,” Blevins said. “He came in and did all the off-season stuff, running and working out. He fit right in and was an excellent point guard. I look for him to start getting a few looks since it’s his senior year. Hopefully he can move on to the next level.”
Cozart, a 6-3 senior and yet another returning starter, averaged 6.1 points a game last season, making 15 3s.
“We also have senior Ryan Cozart and he’s probably got the best basketball IQ on the team,” Blevins said. “He’s so so smart with the basketball. I’m looking for him to have a big season.”
Also on the Man roster is a pair of transfers — junior Israel Canterbury (Belfry, Ky.) and senior Colton Blankenship (Mingo Central). Blankenship was a starting guard for the Miners last season.
Several of Man’s top reserves are also returning.
One of those is Jackson Tackett.
Tackett, a 6-2 junior, averaged 8.7 points per contest last year for Man. He had 207 rebounds, second on the team to Ball, and had six double-doubles.
“Jackson Tackett is probably the best inside presence that we have,” Blevins said. “The kid is an absolute beast on the boards. I’ll tell him I don’t care if you score two points and get me 10 boards, he will score one point and get 15 boards. He’s not the fastest guy or the highest jumper but I’ve told him since his grade school years that I don’t know how he does it that the basketball always seems to find you. That’s because he goes after it.”
Christian Toler, a 5-10 rising junior, checked in at 4.7 points per contest last year and returns as well.
“Christian Toler will be a senior,” Blevins said. “He came off the bench for me last year. He’ll be pushing for a starting role. He’s one of the best shooters on the team. He can light it up once he gets going.”
Hunter Anderson, a senior backup, will also be expected to contribute next season.
“We also have Hunter Anderson and he will be a senior,” Blevins said. “He came off the bench last year. In spurts he played real well. He’ll be back next year. He’s got bigger. I don’t know what’s in the food or in the water or maybe it’s just the quarantine but these kids are getting some size to them.”
Sophomore Jordan Adams is another Man sub who comes back as well as James Scites and Jacob Walls.
“Jordan Adams is a very raw talent,” Blevins said. “He’s going to be a nice one before he’s done. I got him into a few games last season to break the ice with him and he responded. I’ve also got James Scites and Jacob Walls, two freshmen last year, who will be pushing for minutes this year too.”
Blevins said he hopes to continue to build Man’s depth.
“I am hoping to do the platoon system.” he said. “I’m almost there where I can have the five in and then sub five out. We are almost there at that point. I really hope that I can do that this year.”
The Billies were able to finish their 2019-20 season just prior to the halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Man defeated Mingo Central, 70-68, in a first-round Class AA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal game at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium before falling to eventual sectional champ Chapmanville, 69-42, in a game played at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena.
The Billies were able to gain a measure of revenge on the Miners, which beat Man twice during the regular season by the scores of 67-57 and 78-71.
Man has been placed in Class A Region 4 Section 1 with traditional basketball powers Tug Valley and Tolsia as well as Van and Sherman.
Opposite Man and possible regional foes in Class A Region 4 Section 2 are Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan and Wahama.
A total of 35 teams comprise the Single-A ranks this season, as the WVSSAC moves to a four-class setup in a two-year trial run.