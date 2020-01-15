LOGAN — Teamwork and cooperation among county rivals were on display Saturday, Jan. 11, as the wrestling programs from Logan, Chapmanville Regional and Man high schools joined with Logan Middle School and the area youth league to host the fourth annual Cornelius Godfrey Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Cornelius Godfrey was a state champion wrestler and all-state football player at Logan High School. He was a Marshall University graduate, athletic trainer, high school coach and an up-and-coming Mixed Martial Arts fighter. He died in 2013 at the age of 25. Known as “Corny” to his many friends, Godfrey was survived by his wife, Brittany (Stone) Godfrey; and daughter, Naomi.
2020 marked the fourth edition of the Cornelius Godfrey Memorial Wrestling Tournament. Participants included 12 high schools, as well as middle school wrestlers. Organizer Jason Davis said it would not be possible to stage such a large event without the tremendous cooperation among all three Logan County high school wrestling programs.
Logan’s wrestlers are coached by Jimmy Sheppard, Chapmanville’s mat men are led by Nick McCoy, and longtime area coach Tim McCoy leads the Man Hillbillies program.
Wahama High School, from the wrestling hotbed of the Ohio Valley, took first-place team honors Saturday. The Man Hillbillies earned second place, and the Winfield High School Generals finished third. Logan High, Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central, Lincoln County, Pikeview and Liberty-Raleigh were among the other high school wrestling teams who competed.
Man Hillbillies freshman Jimmy Green was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler, as four out of the Hillbillies’ eight participating wrestlers finished undefeated at the event. Man actually bested the Wahama White Falcons in head-to-head competition, but Wahama took tournament first-place honors after Man had to forfeit matches in the weight classes where they did not have a wrestler.