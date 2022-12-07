LOGAN COUNTY — Area teams are gearing up for early season basketball action.
Chapmanville Tigers boys
Dec 10: Chapmanville versus Elkins — Away 7 p.m.
Dec 13: Chapmanville versus Mingo Central — Away 7 p.m.
Napier’s squad will begin their 2022-23 season with a couple of road trips before they can return to Dan Goldsby Gymnasium for the Bob Runyan Memorial tournament that will start on Dec 16. Their season opener is a Big Ten versus Cardinal Conference against the Elkins Tigers, then a conference matchup in the Mingo Central Miners.
Chapmanville Tigers girls
Dec 9: Chapmanville versus Oak Hill — Home 7 p.m.
Dec 13: Chapmanville versus Mingo Central — Home 7 p.m.
The Lady Tigers are off to a hot start and sit at 2-0 on the season so far. Gore hopes her team can keep the momentum rolling as they continue on.
Logan Wildcats boys
Dec 8: Logan versus Herbert Hoover — Home 7:30 p.m.
Dec 10: Logan versus Fairmont Senior — Away
Dec 13: Logan versus Tug Valley — Home 7:30 p.m.
The Wildcats have been putting an immense amount of preseason work in along with plenty of scrimmages under their belt. Head coach Zach Green is eager to see his well-oiled team get their season underway.
Logan Wildcats girls
Dec 10: Logan versus Rober C. Byrd — Away 3 p.m.
Dec 12: Logan versus River View — Home 7 p.m.
Gertz’s defending state champions are in a tough spot after a season opening loss to East Fairmont back on Dec 3. First game jitters are out of the way and they look to improve their standing later this week.
Man Hillbillies boys
Dec 12: Man versus Tolsia — Away 7:30 p.m.
Head coach TJ Blevins is ready to unleash his speedy team next Monday in an opener in a road trip against the Miners.
Man Hillbillies girls
Dec 10: Man versus Van — Away 2 p.m.
Dec 12: Man versus Tug Valley — Away 6 p.m.
Under interim head coach, Mathew Mayo, the girls’ team will embark on their first season back after three years.
You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.
