The Logan 10-12-year-old Little League All-Stars are off to a good start to the District 2 tourney as the team has scored a pair of wins.
Logan, coached by Doug Williamson, defeated Man, 12-0, last Friday, then toppled Pineville, 12-2, on Saturday at the Logan Little League’s Paul Hale Field.
Logan (2-0) was scheduled to play Chapmanville on Tuesday in the winner’s bracket final with the victor there moving on to play in the Thursday, July 8 District 2 championship game.
In the win over Man, Bentley Williamson pitched three innings for Logan and picked up the win. He struck out six batters, walked none and allowed just one hit. David Browning then pitched an inning, fanning two and giving up one hit.
Logan was led at the plate by Crew Blankenship, who had two hits, including a fourth inning home run. Grayson Sanders also had two hits.
Williamson, Alex Good, Landon Hall, and Gabe Goldie all had one hit each for Logan.
In Logan’s win over Pineville, Crew Blankenship was the starting and winning pitcher. Sanders and Owen Bryant each pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
Blankenship had three hits to lead the Logan bats, including a pair of doubles and a single.
Good also had three singles in the win. Williamson had three hits as well with a double and two singles.
Hall had two hits and Sanders, Browning, Goldie, Bryant, Carter Frye and Kevin Farmer each had one hit.
In other action, Mullens beat Madison, 9-2, last Thursday and Chapmanville defeated Mullens. 3-2, on Saturday.
Two loser’s bracket games were scheduled to be played on Monday.
This is the first time District 2 has held all-star tournaments in two years.
Last year, the all-star season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Logan Little League was the only league in District 2 to hold a regular season in 2020.
CHAPMANVILLE WINS 9-10 TITLE: The Chapmanville 9-10-year-old Little League All-Stars captured the District 2 title on Monday, June 28 with an 11-3 win over Madison in the championship game.
The tourney was held at Chapmanville’s Tracy Vikers Field.
Chapmanville had defeated Pineville in the semifinals to advance to the championship game.
Chapmanville beat Man 15-5 earlier in the semifinals in a game that was stopped after four innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Madison was previously a 20-5 winner over Pineville.
Earlier in the tourney, Oceana beat Logan 13-2 and Man was an 11-10 winner over Logan.
Only five teams were in the tourney field.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.