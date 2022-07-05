LOGAN — The Logan Little League 8-9-10-year-old All-Stars made a clean sweep of the District 2 competition last week as they captured another district championship and advanced to the state tournament.
The Wildcats defeated Man 6-3 in the District 2 Championship game after they had defeated Chapmanville 10-1 to advance in the opening game.
In the title game win over the ‘Billies, Logan got a complete game performance from pitcher Andrew Gray as he struck out 10 Man batters in the game.
Logan scored a run in the second inning to tie the game at one and then added two more in the fourth and three in the sixth to give themselves some breathing room.
Logan had a balanced attack at the plate. Liam Ferrell had a RBI double while Anthony Rorrer added a run scoring double.
Jagger Marcum, Jase Turner and Kolton Hall each had RBI singles for the ‘Cats while John Albright and Noah Harvey also added singles.
In the win the game prior against Chapmanville, Rorrer was lights out on the mound as he struck out 10 Tiger batters and limited them to only one run.
Logan scored three runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and then blew the game open with a six spot in the top of the sixth.
Gray led the Wildcats at the plate with three hits including a triple and two runs scored. Marcum also had three singles and knocked in three runs while Cash Duncan came off the bench and knocked in a run with a double.
Tanner Adams, Owen Browning and Albright each had singles and scored a run to add to the cause for Logan.
Both Logan and Man will move on to the 8-9-10-year-old state tournament, which will be at Logan’s Paul Hale Field. The bracket for that tournament had not been released as of press time.
NOTE: All Logan County all-star coaches are asked to please report game scores, stats and photos to jmccormick@hdmediallc.com.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.