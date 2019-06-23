Editor's note: This is the fourth part of a five-part feature story on the Logan High School football team, which is holding summer drills in June as part of its three-week practice period.
By PAUL ADKINS
Logan Banner
LOGAN - Last year's weakness might be one of Logan High School football team's strengths this season.
The Wildcats were dangerously thin along both their offensive and defensive lines last season. And in many positions there was not even a backup.
But that has changed this season as Logan heads into the 2019 campaign in August.
The Wildcats are currently in the midst of their three-week June practice period, prepping for the new season.
Logan returns some of those linemen from last year's team and also welcomes back a few others.
One lineman that is coming back is Hunter Mileto, who sat out last season nursing a shoulder injury. He's likely to fill the position left by his brother Tyler Mileto, who graduated.
"Hunter Mileto comes back," Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said. "Hunter would have started for us last year without a doubt but he had shoulder surgery during the off-season and that put him out for the season. That really hurt us last year as far as depth on the line. He'll do a good job this year and he'll basically step into his brother Tyler's spot. He'll play right tackle for us."
Senior Jordan Sparks is back as a starter. He was listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds last season. Others are back as well, either as returning players or players coming off injuries.
"Jordan Sparks also returns on the offensive line at guard," Sheppard said. "He started all 10 games last year. "Logan Hunter also returns. Our offensive line also has Tristan Burgess, Hunter Mileto and Hunter Trent back from injuries."
Sophomore Chance Maynard is back as well and will add depth to the offensive line.
"We also return Chance Maynard," Sheppard said. "He played some at guard for us last year so he's got some experience under his belt and he'll do fine. He's just a sophomore."
On the defensive line, Troy Cowart is back after sitting out last season.
Two years ago as a sophomore starter, Cowart tied for team high tackle honors with 85 and also had five QB hurries, a safety, three blocked kicks, a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
Senior Connor McGrew is back as well on the D-line and expects to give the Cats some muscle there.
"We have Conner McGrew back and he had a lot of sacks last year from the defensive line," Sheppard said. "I think our defensive line is going to be really strong."
Hunter Trent returns from an injury and gives Logan a huge down lineman. He can play on either side of the ball.
"We also get Hunter Trent back," Sheppard said. "He had a meniscus tear that ended his season last year. He had a scope and he's been out. Hunter is about 6-7 and 375 pounds. He's a load. He's worked really hard in the off-season. He's going to help us on both sides of the ball. He'll probably play left tackle on offense and nose guard on defense."
Sheppard said Logan's defensive line could be one of the strengths of the team before it's all said and done.
"Our defensive line could be really good with Hunter Trent, Hunter Mileto and having Troy back," Sheppard said. "Them three could make a huge difference on our defense. Not having them last year hurt us really bad because that's three starters on the defensive line that we didn't have."
Logan is scheduled to open regular practices for the upcoming season on Aug. 5.
The season opener is Aug. 30 at county rival Man.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.