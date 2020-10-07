LOGAN — It’s been quite a long time since Logan met Westside on the football field.
Often basketball rivals over the years, the Wildcats and the Renegades rarely play each other.
Only once has Logan and Westside ever played — and that was back in 2002 when the Wildcats won 27-13 on the road in the first year of existence of Westside High School after the consolidation of the old Oceana and Baileysville high schools.
The two teams are scheduled to meet each other again this Friday night at Logan High School’s Willis Nisbet Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The replacement game was added to the schedule over the weekend. Logan was originally scheduled to play at Scott on Friday night, but since Boone County went orange on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map, that means the Skyhawks can’t play this week.
Logan got on the phone quickly and called Westside. Logan County was green on the map and good to go. Wyoming East was yellow and also cleared to play.
The Wildcats (0-2) are coming off last week’s disappointing 22-12 loss at Class A No. 3-ranked Tug Valley. Logan had opened the season with a 20-6 loss at Chapmanville the week before.
Westside is 2-1 on the season. The Renegades last played on Sept. 22 with a 57-32 win at home over county rival Wyoming East. Westside beat Mount View (38-6) on Sept. 4, then lost 49-26 at Greenbrier West.
Westside’s Ethan Blackburn returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a TD against East. Other top players for the Renegades are QB Jaxon Cogar and wide receiver Spencer Kenney. Cogar had a touchdown pass to Daniel Reed in the Wyoming East game.
Wyoming East’s Caleb Bower went off on Westside, rushing for 277 yards and scoring a career high six touchdowns in the battle for the Golden Shovel. He also returned a kick 80 yards for another touchdown.
The Renegades are coached by Herbie Halsey.
Logan is led by QB Jordan Hayes. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 145 yards at Tug Valley last week. Aiden Slack had six catches for 46 yards. Carson Kirk snared five passes for 43 yards. Cameron Hensley had four grabs for 33 yards. Kolton Goldie had four catches for 20 yards and Corey Townsend reeled in two passes for 17 yards.
Hayes also rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries and scored a TD.
Three Logan touchdowns were called back last week due to penalties.
Goldie led the defense with 10 tackles.
Football Friday Night
What: Westside (2-1) at Logan (0-2)
When: Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Willis-Nisbet Stadium, Logan, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last week: Logan lost 22-12 at Tug Valley, Westside was idle
Last year: Did not play
All-time series: Logan leads 1-0
Logan vs. Westside
All-Time Series (Logan leads 1-0):
2002: Logan 27, Westside 13