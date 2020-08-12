The Logan 10-12-year-old Little League All-Stars closed out State Tournament play with a 1-2 mark.
Logan lost 3-2 to Fairmont on Monday, eliminating the team from the state tourney.
The Logan All-Stars lost 10-5 to Sophia on Sunday.
On Saturday, Logan was a 9-3 winner over Bellington in its opening game.
The state tournament was held at Hollowell Park in Lewisburg.
State semifinal games were scheduled to be played on Tuesday with the state championship game slated for Wednesday.
The Logan Little League played an abbreviated regular season from June 22-July 24. The league fielded nine teams total and had more than 200 area youth as participants.
Members of the Logan All-Star team include: Adam Baisden; Ivan Miller; Jace Wolfe; Adex Martin; Alton Ellis; Noah Vance; Bentley Williamson; Kevin Farmer; Crew Blankenship; Gabryl Goldie; Landon Hall; and Owen Bryant.
The head coach is Doug Williamson. The assistants are Les Goldie, the Logan Little League President, and Joe Wolfe.
Here is a recap of Logan’s state tourney games:
FAIRMONT 3, LOGAN 2: The Logan 10-12-year-old Little League All-Stars finished State Little League Tournament play with Monday’s 3-2 loss to Faimont in the loser’s bracket.
The defeat knocked Logan out of the double-elimination tournament.
Ivan Miller led Logan’s four-hit attack as he homered and also had a single. Crew Blankenship and Noah Vance also added hits.
“It was a pitcher’s duel,” Logan manager Doug Williamson said. “Ivan Miller hit the 85-pitch max at the end of the fifth inning. He had given up just one run and had 15 strikeouts.”
Vance went in to close the game with a 2-1 lead but Fairmont was able to score two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the game.
SOPHIA 10, LOGAN 5: The Logan Little League All-Stars dropped to 1-1 in pool play in the 10-12-year-old West Virginia State Little League Tournament in Lewisburg with Sunday’s 10-5 loss to host Sophia.
Alton Ellis led the Logan bats with three hits, including a home run. Noah Vance also had three hits as well.
Adam Baisden and Kevin Farmer had had one hit.
Ellis was the starting pitcher for Logan and took the loss.
“Too many errors and no timely hitting cost us,” Logan manager Doug Williamson said.
LOGAN 9, BELLINGTON 3: The Logan 10-12 All-Stars opened up state tournament play with Saturday’s 9-3 win over Bellington at Hollowell Park in Lewisburg.
Adam Baisden and Adex Martin had two hits each for Logan, while Bentley Williamson and Noah Vance each rapped out a double. Crew Blankenship singled.
Jace Wolfe was the starting and winning pitcher for Logan, tossing three innings and striking out six batters. Landon Hall and Martin came in to pitch in relief.