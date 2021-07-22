Finishing as the state runner-ups isn't that bad.
Not bad at all.
The Logan 10-12-year-old Little League All-Stars closed out state tournament play on Wednesday night by falling to unbeaten Jefferson County, 10-0, in the state championship game.
Logan finished 3-2 in the state tourney and had beaten Barboursville, 8-1, earlier in the evening to advance to the finals.
Jefferson County (4-0) was in the driver's seat and Logan was hoping to force a winner-take-all final on Thursday while playing its second game on the night.
It didn't happen as Jefferson County wrapped up the state title and advanced to the upcoming Southeast Regionals at Warner Robins, Georgia.
Logan, the District 2 champions, finished the all-star season with a 7-2 record. Logan had gone 4-0 in district play, topping Chapmanville 12-0 in the championship game at Logan's Paul Hale Field.
It was the third time in the last five years a team from Logan County had reached the Little League State Championship game.
Back in 2017, the Logan All-Stars were state champions. Then two years later, the Man All-Stars advanced all the way to the state finals before falling to Hurricane at South Charleston's Little Creek Park.
Jefferson County led just 1-0 after two innings but were able to break the game open with a five-run third. JC then plated four runs in the last half of the fourth, ending the game early due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Mason Lowery was the winning pitcher for Jefferson County as he went three innings and allowed no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Serf Guerra pitched the fourth and fanned three.
Landon Hall was the starting pitcher for Logan. He lasted three innings, giving up seven runs on six hits with four strikeouts, five walks and two hit batters. David Browning entered in the fourth.
Grayson Sanders had a double for Logan. Bentley Williamson and Gabe Goldie both singled.
Teagan Moulton was 3-for-3 with a three-run triple in the third inning.
Cam Weand hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the fourth.
Logan had lost to Jefferson County by the same 10-0 score a night before on Tuesday, July 21 in the state semifinals.
In the win over Barboursville, Sanders pitched the complete game win on the mound for the Logan All-Stars. He fired six innings and yielded one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Owen Goad was the starter and loser for Barboursville. He was relieved by Wyatt Pence and Braeden Armstead.
Hall was 2-for-2 to lead Logan's bats. He tripled and knocked in two runs.
Williamson was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Owen Bryant added a double.
Sanders added a triple for Logan, while Alex Good, Browning Carson Hale and Kevin Farmer all singled.
Caleb Merritt was 2-for-3 with a double to lead Barboursville, which saw its state tourney run end with a 2-2 mark.
Logan led 2-0 in the first inning as Williamson and Browning each had an RBI single.
Farmer's RBI single in the second made it 3-0.
In the third, Hale's infield RBI single gave Logan a 4-0 lead. Logan plated one more run on an error to make it 5-0.
Barboursville got on the board in the bottom of the fourth as Armstead doubled and scored on Pence's sacrifice fly to left.
Logan added three runs in the sixth. Hall had a two run triple during the frame.
JEFFERSON COUNTY 10, LOGAN 0: The Logan All-Stars suffered its first defeat in the 10-12-year-old State Little League Tournament on Tuesday, July 20 at Lewisburg with a 10-0 loss to Jefferson County in the state semifinals.
The game was stopped after four innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
“Tough loss tonight to a good Jefferson team but we live to see another day,” Logan manager Doug Williamson said.
Leading 6-0 after three, Jefferson County plated four runs in the last half of the fourth inning to end the game early.
The win put Jefferson County into the state championship game.
Liam Sanger pitched a complete game one-hitter for the winners, going four innings and striking out 10 while walking one.
Logan's lone hit was a two-out single by Bentley Williamson in the top of the first inning.
Logan had just two base runners the entire game. Alex Good also drew a two-out walk in the fourth.
Jefferson County had seven hits in the game.
Mason Lowery led JC as he was 2-for-3 at the plate. Sanger added a double and Cameron Weiand had an RBI triple.
Jefferson County scored four runs in the first inning, two in the third and four more in the fourth.
Gabe Goldie was Logan's starter and was the pitcher of record. He faced just one batter and intentionally walked leadoff batter Serf Guerra.
Lefty Crew Blankenship and David Browning pitched in relief. Blankenship tossed three full innings.