LOGAN – Just two weeks before, the Logan High School baseball team captured the Class AA state championship in Charleston.
Fast forward a few weeks and another Logan team will be gunning for another state title.
The Logan 10-12-year-old All-Stars took the District 2 championship on Thursday by blanking county rival Chapmanville, 12-0, in the championship game at Logan's Paul Hale Field and advancing to next week's state tournament in Lewisburg.
The game was stopped after four innings due to the mercy rule.
The Logan All-Stars (4-0) were dominant all week long, outscoring its opponents 48-3 in the district tourney in the four games.
Logan had defeated Chapmanville in the winner's bracket final, just two days before, on Tuesday, by a 12-1 margin. The Logan All-Stars also scored wins over Man (12-0) and Pineville (12-2).
“We played really well all week,” Logan manager Doug Williamson said, pausing and sidestepping, as he tried to dodge one of his players pouring ice over his back. “We have a really good pitching staff. We have a bunch of kids who can throw it. He hit the ball pretty well and we field the ball well.”
Logan pitcher Alex Good pitched a complete game no-hitter, facing only 13 batters, one over the minimum. Good struck out nine batters and allowed just one base runner – a leadoff walk to Brodee Belcher in the third inning.
Chapmanville closed out All-Star tourney action with a 2-2 record. Chapmanville downed Mullens, 4-2, on Wednesday in an elimination game to advance to the championship round.
Logan scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first, sending 16 batters to the plate against Chapmanville starter Evan Fleming and relief pitcher Jacob Vance, who combined to throw 71 pitches in the single inning.
Logan had eight hits in the game and and also reached base six times from issued walks and also another time on a hit batter.
Bentley Williamson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Logan bats.
David Browning and Crew Blankenship each had a single and two RBIs.
Owen Bryant had a double, while Grayson Sanders, Landon Hall and Kevin Farmer each had a single. Farmer, Gabe Goldie, Hall and Good all drove in one run.
Browning's two-run double in the first inning put Logan on top 4-0.
Three batters later, a bases loaded, RBI single by Farmer pushed the lead to 6-0.
Blankenship followed with a two-run single as the lead swelled to 11-0.
Williamson later had a two-run double to left to make it a 10-0 ballgame.
Hall's RBI single closed it out at 11-0.
Logan added one run in the bottom of the third as Williamson doubled and later scored as Goldie drew a bases loaded walk.
Logan is scheduled to open Little League State Tournament play on Saturday, July 17 against Summersville.
Eight teams are in the double-elimination field.
Doug Williamson also coached the 2017 Logan Little League All-Star team, which won the state tournament, the first for a Logan team since 1980.
The '17 team went on to play in the Southeast Regional Tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia.
The current Logan All-Stars hope to recapture the magic of the team from four years ago.
“This team is a lot like a team that I had a few years ago,” Williamson said.
Last summer, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Logan Little League was the only baseball league in District 2 to hold a regular season, which was delayed and abbreviated. Safety protocol and restrictions were put in place, such as socially distancing and extending the dugout area where players were sitting, and also the fans.
Since every other league was shut down, there was no District 2 all-star tourneys last year.
Williamson said having season in 2020 helped the Logan Little League moving forward into this season because players were able to get in game action of some kind.
“If we had missed a year of baseball the kids would have had the opportunity to forget about it,” Williamson said. “And now by playing last year, we did not have that opportunity to forget about it. They came back out for baseball this year and we have a good group of kids and good groups of kids behind them. Logan baseball is going to be good for awhile.”