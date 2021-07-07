LOGAN – One more win and the Logan Little League All-Stars will be back in the state tournament.
The Logan 10-12-year-old All-Stars routed county rival Chapmanville, 12-1, on Tuesday, July 6 in the District 2 semifinals at Logan's Paul Hale Field to reach Thursday night's championship.
With the win, Logan advances to the finals where it will face either Chapmanville Mullens. The Mullens All-Stars downed Wyoming County rival Pineville, 16-4, in Tuesday elimination game nightcap.
Unbeaten in the districts, the Logan All-Stars are in the driver's seat and would have to be beaten twice in the double-elimination tourney.
Logan (3-0) had previously defeated Man (12-0) and Pineville (12-2) and have outscored its opponents 36-3.
Tuesday's game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Logan pitcher Grayson Sanders pitched the complete game win for Logan, tossing all five innings and allowing one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts, no walks and one hit batter.
Logan trailed 1-0 early and led 3-1 after three but broke the game open with a six-spot in the fourth and a four-run fifth.
Sanders then got Chapmanville out in order in the bottom of the fifth, invoking the 10-run mercy rule.
Logan pounded out 10 hits in the game, led by leadoff center fielder Crew Blankenship, who hit a solo homer and a double and was 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.
Sanders went 2-for-3 with a double and one run batted in, while shortstop Bentley Williamson was 2-for-3 with two runs knocked in.
Landon Hall and David Browning each had a hit and two RBIs. Gabe Goldie also had a hit. Alex Good and Owen Bryant each had one RBI.
Kaden Hensley doubled for Chapmanville. Devin Hensley, Brackston Kirk and Caeden Akers both singled.
Chapmanville went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first as Devin Hensley singled and later scored on a Logan error.
Logan tied it up 1-1 in the second as Hall walked and later came home on Bryant's RBI ground out to second base.
Blankenship's solo blast to left in the third put Logan on top for good, 2-1.
Logan then broke it open with six runs in the top of the fourth, sending 11 batters to the plate.
Blankenship ripped a two-run double on a bouncer to right center to make it 4-1 Logan.
Sanders followed with an RBI double which rolled to the left center field fence as the lead increased to 5-1.
Williamson's Texas League, RBI single to left center then upped the margin to 6-1.
Two batters later, Hall delivered an RBI single to make it 7-1. Later in the frame, Browning's RBI single to center pushed the lead to 8-1.
In the fifth, Logan took advantage of five issued walks by Chapmanville pitchers, plating four more runs to make it a 12-1 ballgame. Williamson, Good and Hall drew bases loaded walks. Browning drove in the last run with an RBI ground out to second with the bases juiced.
Brodee Belcher was the starting pitcher for Chapmanville. He lasted 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts. He was relieved by Devin Hensley, Jacob Vance and Akers.
Chapmanville pitchers had control issues, walking eight on the evening.
Logan committed three errors in the game to one for Chapmanville.
In other action on Monday, July 5, Pineville defeated Madison, 8-7, and Mullens downed Man 13-3 in elimination games.
District 2 is hosting its first Little League All-Star tourneys since 2019. The entire 2020 all-star season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.