One more win and the Logan 10-12-year-old Little League All-Stars will be in the state championship game.
Logan upped its state tourney mark to 2-0 with Sunday evening’s 5-4 win in extra innings over St. Albans at Lewisburg’s Hollowell Park.
Logan, which had downed Summersville, 18-3, in Saturday’s state tournament opener, won in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the ninth.
Trailing 4-3, Logan was able to plate two runs to win it. It was the first ever state tournament game to go nine innings.
Landon Hall supplied the game winning hit with an RBI single to left, breaking a 4-4 tie. Earlier in the frame, Logan tied it with an RBI single up the middle by Grayson Sanders, scoring Kevin Farmer, who was placed at second base to start the frame by Little League extra inning rules after eight.
St. Albans (1-1) had went ahead 4-3 in the top of the ninth on a fielder’s choice grounder to second by JT Quintrell.
Alex Good was the winning pitcher for Logan in long relief. He went 5 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
After he reached his 85-pitch limit, lefty Crew Blankenship came on in the ninth to get the final out, setting the stage for Logan’s last half of the ninth heroics.
Sanders led Logan’s nine-hit attack as he was 3-for-5 with one RBI.
Bentley Williamson was 2-for-4. He was Logan’s starting pitcher as well, hurling 3 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Hall went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and three runs batted in.
Blankenship and Gabe Goldie added singles for Logan.
Elijah Bass and Wyatt Thomas had two hits each for St. Albans, which had eight hits on the evening.
Chance Campbell was the losing pitcher for St. Albans in relief. Peyton Grigsby was the starter, going four innings and yielding three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and four walks.
St. Albans led 1-0 in the first inning with an RBI double by Campbell.
Logan then jumped ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the first with Hall’s two-run double to center.
An RBI single to center by Thomas in the top of the third tied it up at 2-all.
Logan then took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning as Sanders singled and later scored on a wild pitch.
St. Albans tied it up at 3-3 in the top of the fourth as Johnny Donegan doubled and came home on an RBI double by Jason Bledsoe.
Logan had a shot to win it in the bottom of the seventh as the game went to extra innings.
Williamson led off with an infield single and then took second on a sacrifice bunt by Good. St. Albans was then able to get out the jam with two straight outs, sending the game to the eighth inning.
Logan was scheduled to play on Tuesday night in the winner’s bracket final against either Barboursville or Jefferson. St. Albans, which defeated host Central Greenbrier 12-2 in its opener, was slated to play Beckley on Monday in an elimination game.
Logan, coached by Doug Williamson, is looking for its first state championship since 2017.
A win on Tuesday night would put Logan in Wednesday night’s state finals.
LOGAN 18, SUMMERSVILLE 3: The Logan All-Stars used a nine-run second inning to break open its state tournament opening game with Summersville on Saturday at Lewisburg and eventually won 18-3 in four innings.
Logan pounded out 14 hits in the win, led by Grayson Sanders who was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Crew Blankenship was 2-for-5 with a double, while Bentley Williamson was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in.
Landon Hall was 2-for-2 with and double and three runs knocked in.
Carson Hale was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
David Browning also doubled and drove in a run for Logan.
Gabe Goldie and Owen Bryant also had a hit. Bryant also drove in a run.
Summersville scored three runs in the bottom of the first lead to take a 3-0 lead and chase Logan starter Bryant off the mound.
Sanders then pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief and was credited with the win, allowing no runs on one hit with six strikeouts and one walk.
Browning tossed the last 1 2/3 innings and yielded no runs on no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Braden Johnson was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Summersville. He had Summersville’s only two hits of the game.
Eli Rader was the starting pitcher for Summersville. He allowed two runs on one hit over 1 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked four. Johnson then pitched in relief and was tagged with the loss. He allowed four runs on four hits in just 1/3 of an inning.
Brady Lilly and Owen Neff also pitched in relief.
Logan added five runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth.